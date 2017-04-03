Niren Chaudhary, President & COO, Krispy Kreme

President & COO

Krispy Kreme

Niren Chaudhary has joined Krispy Kreme as President and Chief Operating Officer, and will be based out of its London office, according to his LinkedIn profile.

Chaudhary quit his post as President Yum! Restaurants India. He had been with Yum Brands for 23 years, joining the company in 1994. He has a rich experience of almost two decades working with the company at various positions across different geographies. His previous roles within the organisation were as General Manager of KFC Netherlands and Germany and as the Operations Director for Pizza Hut and KFC in India.

He joined Yum! India as the Managing Director in 2007 and was elevated as President of Yum! Restaurants India. He was instrumental in bringing Mexican fast food chain Taco Bell to India.

Before joining Yum! Brands, Chaudhary worked with Tata Administrative Service for eight years, where he worked for nearly five different Tata companies in two years, and finally chose the Indian Hotels Company.

A strong advocate of hands-on leadership, Chaudhary believes in visualising the roles one plays and constantly innovating oneself to add greater value across roles and functions.

His philosophy for success is about marrying the visions and principles of the company with that of its employees, creating opportunities for an environment that enables the growth of individuals to contribute significantly to that of the company and vice-versa.

A multiple award winner, Chaudhary has honours such as the ET Responsible Retailer award for Yum! to his name. He also acquired the NCPEDP – Shell Helen Keller Award 2010 for companies which believe in equal rights and gainful employment for persons with disabilities.

Chaudhary is an alumnus of St Stephen’s College and an MBA graduate from Faculty of Management Studies.