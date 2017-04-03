Palate Of Delhi: An all-new premium food hub

Palate Of Delhi is for everyone looking for a clean, quick, pocket friendly meal post classes with a wide range of fine restaurants. Palate of Delhi is comfortably located at the Dhaula Kuan Metro Station.

To honour their selfless and relentless service to the nation, Palate of Delhi is proud to announce an exclusive offer for all defence officers of India. Serving officers will be entitled to a special discount throughout the year. A discount of 20 per cent on the complete bill at Palate Of Delhi will be given till 31st December 2017 . To honour their selfless and relentless service to the nation, Palate of Delhi is proud to announce an exclusive offer for all defence officers of India. Serving officers will be entitled to a special discount throughout the year. A discount of 20 per cent on the complete bill at Palate Of Delhi will be given till

Nestled amidst the Army Cantonment region, Palate Of Delhi salutes the officers of India and hopes to consistently serve up a hospitable and comfortable dining experience for them with pride and love.

Recognizing their indomitable courage and gallantry, Palate Of Delhi expresses its deep gratitude to brave officers and their unflagging spirit through this endeavour. Recognizing their indomitable courage and gallantry, Palate Of Delhi expresses its deep gratitude to brave officers and their unflagging spirit through this endeavour.

Palate Of Delhi aims to provide a relaxed and comfortable quick dining setting to their discerning customers. Delhi is now a ‘foodie’ city and it will strive to satiate it with the best food options Delhi has to offer.