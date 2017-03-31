Vikas Shetty

Mall Head

Growel’s 101 Mall

Vikas Shetty currently heads Growel’s 101 Mall, Kandivali East – one of the most uber cool hangouts in the western suburbs. Under his prolific leadership, the mall catapulted to an upward growth and a testimony to this is the steady rise in the occupancy percentage to 96 per cent in 2016.

With more than a decade of experience in the hospitality industry, Shetty is a multi-faceted personality dexterously handling core areas like Facility Management, Mall Management, Contract Administration, Customer Relation, Event Management, Business Development, Procurement, Vendor Development, People Management, Leasing etc.

Shetty stepped into the world of malls when he joined Inorbit Mall, Malad after completing his Bachelor of Commerce from University of Mumbai. He was one of the members of the founding team of the mall that is responsible for its strong edifice today. He was part of the core team that toiled to give the mall the name and fame it holds today. This was at a time when the concept of malls was just picking up in Mumbai.

During this tenure at Inorbit Mall, Shetty worked right at the grassroots handling myriad departments like Housekeeping, Security, Parking, Pest Control, Food Court, Engineering Issues and Horticulture. In 2008, he moved to Oberoi Mall, Goregaon where his achievements included cutting down on the Operations Department’s expenses by 20 per cent which in turn trimmed down the CAM charges and cracking successful deals with vendors.

Shetty joined Growel’s 101 Mall in 2010. During his initial stint at the mall, he played an important role in the overall capital and operational expenditure projects in the Operations Department. He was responsible for executing several popular Customer Delight Projects and Services. He was also instrumental in implementing internal operations and Pay & Park processes in the mall premises.

Soon, Shetty rose to Asst. General Manager – Leasing & Retail Relations at the mall.

Shetty is known by his team as someone who is deft in managing the complete leasing and facility operations including budgeting, security, housekeeping, manpower allocation and development in premises.

He has been involved in driving the growth of the mall by generating revenues, capturing market feedback and enhancing its value in the market. He has steered the group efficiently by developing relationships with key decision-makers in target organizations for business development and cultivating healthy relations with them for securing business.

An effective communicator, Shetty is famous for his excellent relationship building ability and strong analytical aptitude. As an adroit manager, he has successfully established strategic cost management systems and techniques for monitoring various overheads while achieving maximum cost control in operations. He also skilfully augmented brand identity by enhancing service standards to maximise mall returns. He is known to often interact closely with customers to understand their requirements and customise products and services in tandem with their reactions.

Shetty holds a Post Graduate Diploma in Business Administration (Operations Management) from Symbiosis, Pune and is a Certified Shopping Centre Manager (CSM) from International Council of Shopping Centres, New York.