Diljit, Dulquer, Shruti Haasan to endorse Gionee

Actors Diljit Dosanjh, Dulquer Salmaan and Shruti Haasan were on Friday named regional ambassadors of smartphone company Gionee.

The three popular stars will be the face of the company’s Selfiestan campaign targeting the tribe of selfie-lovers, the company announced on a day when pre-booking for its flagship Gionee A1 commenced.

“Dulquer embodies dynamism, popularity, and machismo and is known for his performance and style in Malayalam films. Shruti is an extremely talented actress and singer in Bollywood as well as Tamil and Telugu cinema and Diljit is a blend of talents, followed massively by his fans across North India,” Country CEO and Managing Director, Gionee India, Arvind R Vohra said in a statement.

Talking about her association, Shruti said: “I do enjoy taking selfies and sharing them with my fans. I feel it’s a great way for them to see your life with you in a more direct informal manner.”

Dulquer Salmaan said he likes to take up versatile roles that give him the chance to essay different characters every time.

“These qualities, I believe, also resonate with Selfiestan where one is empowered to capture different moments and expressions with a single click of selfie,” he said.

Diljit said: “Being an artist and an entertainer, I feel fortunate to be able to share my thoughts and experiences with my fans with a single click.”