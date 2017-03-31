More cinema screens for Andhra, Telangana

Over 225 cinema screens are being planned for Andhra Pradesh and Telangana by 2020 as part of an association between UFO Moviez’s Nova Cinemaz and Y Screens Entertainment.

“There is voracious appetite for quality movie-viewing experience in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana and we wanted to build on that,” CEO – Special Projects, UFO Moviez, Vishnu Patel said in a statement.

“Associating with Y Screens Entertainment is a good move towards this direction. Through this association we aim to bring great cinema experience for the movie lovers in South India,” Patel added.

NOVA Cinemaz and Y Screens together will set-up Y Screens Trade Development Centre (YSTDC), which would have a two-screen miniplex amongst other amenities.

The miniplex in the YSTDC centres will be branded and operated as Y Screen Nova Cinemaz, read a statement issued on Friday.

As per the deal, Y Screens shall ensure that it facilitates and offers co-operation for establishment of NOVA Cinemaz in 15 YSTD Centres in the first 6 months and another 200 cinema screens over a period of three years.

While Y Screens Entertainment shall make the necessary investment for setting up the theatre, NOVA Cinemaz shall provide complete branding support and take care of programming of films at the theatre.