V-Mart strengthens its retail presence; opens another store in Bihar

V-Mart, a complete family fashion store that provides its customers true value for money has launched its new store at Madhepura, Bihar. This is company’s 31st store in Bihar.

Spread across 8,750 sq.ft. of area with three floors boasting large open spaces, the newly launched retail store would encompass products including FMCG, apparels in all segments, home furnishing and crockery, footwear and luggage etc.

V-Mart primarily operates in Tier II and Tier III cities and they continue to add more stores in its existing markets. The company is presently operating 141 stores spread across 121 cities covering more than 11 lakh sq.ft. retail space across 14 states in India. Its vendor base is above 1,000 pan-India.

Speaking on the occasion of their 141st store opening, Chairman & Managing Director of V-Mart Retail Ltd, Lalit Agarwal said, “We are delighted to add up one more fashion store to Madhepura region. It has been our steady effort to reach out to masses and offer them world class shopping experience at affordable prices. Bihar is one our strong-holds and with the launch of this store we aim to further strengthens our presence in this state. We are proud to launch our 1st fully air conditioned fashion store in Madhepura .We look forward to staying true to our promise of offering the latest and the widest fashion range at unmatched prices.”

Senior Vice-President – Operations and Marketing at V-Mart Retail Ltd., Snehal Shah said, “Mostly we operate in Tier-II and Tier-III cities in virgin areas where we can cater to the young and aspirational class for their fashion & lifestyle needs by providing high-end fashion at a pocket friendly price. With our new store, we look to expand our reach in Bihar and become the preferred shopping destination for all fashion and family needs in Madhepura. We are getting an overwhelming response from our existing stores in the nearby territories and we expect that our new store in Madhepura also proves to be a milestone in our endeavor to take fashion to the nooks and corners of the country.”