Grimaldi’s Pizzeria to expand into United Arab Emirates

Grimaldi’s Pizzeria announced on Thursday that the company plans to expand internationally by opening five of its world-famous, coal-fired, brick-oven pizzerias in the United Arab Emirates over the next five years. Partnering with Tablez Food Company to ensure a seamless expansion, this international franchise agreement represents Grimaldi’s first brand expansion beyond North America.

Tabelz Food Company, an entity specializing in the development of unique food and beverage concepts, was the premiere partner of choice for Grimaldi’s due to its vast experience in international expansion efforts in the region with other notable franchise ventures.

Grimaldi’s Pizzeria, one of the most awarded pizzerias in the United States and the only upscale pizzeria to be bestowed the coveted Five Star Diamond Award, represents the first and only pizza concept in Tablez’s renowned portfolio.

“Since its inception, Grimaldi’s has been singularly focused on serving exemplary food to its guests. That is why we recognized this international franchise opportunity as being an ideal partnership,” explained Grimaldi’s Pizzeria CEO, Joseph Ciolli.

“Not only will we be able to treat new UAE customers to a truly uncompromised, coal-fired New York pizza experience, but also benefit from the reassurance that comes from working with Tablez, far and away the UAE’s finest food and beverage group.”

“Our vision of becoming the UAE’s leading player in the food and beverage retail sector is clearly furthered by this partnership,” said Tablez Food Company CEO, Shafeena Yusuff Ali.

“By bringing a world-class brand like Grimaldi’s Pizzeria to the region, our customers will enjoy a truly unique offering of great tasting coal-fired pizza, made with the freshest, high-quality ingredients. Grimaldi’s brings a long-standing reputation for excellence – and it is that consistency of product and passion that makes it the ideal brand to introduce to UAE.”

Beyond the Middle East, Grimaldi’s Pizzeria has engaged other investment groups in key growth markets around the globe in an effort to secure multi-unit franchise partners to introduce and develop the brand in regions including Southeast Asia, South America, Central America, Europe, Mexico, Canada and Australia.