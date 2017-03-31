Hrithik Roshan launches his sports and lifestyle brand HRX on Jabong

Indian e-commerce player Jabong has announced the launch of sports and lifestyle brand HRX by Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan on its platform. The launch of HRX is one of its 35 brands being launched on Jabong in March 2017.

After the launch, around 1,250 HRX merchandise will be available live on Jabong portal and mobile app that will include HRX range of footwear and apparel both for men and women with a price range of Rs 499 – Rs 4,999, with an average price of Rs 1,700.

“My passion for fitness is strongly ingrained in HRX, the ultimate mission of which is to inspire people to be the best version of themselves. We embarked on this journey three years back and are strengthening our position by investing in fitness apparel, footwear and associated categories in months to come. Jabong becomes an important brand and channel partner to take forward this philosophy,” said Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan.

“As we launch the active & lifestyle brand HRX that keeps your fashion on-point, we are excited that we are already fully enrolled in Hrithik Roshan’s expansive vision of inspiring people to be their best versions. From T-shirts, crop tops, tank tops, capris, shirts, jeans and even bags and shoes, we have added a wide, curated assortment of HRX products that will unleash the fitness crusader in you,” said Chief Merchandising Officer, Jabong, Kalyan Kumar Gunasekaran.

The 35 brands launched on Jabong this month includes names like New Era Caps, WROGN, Mothercare, Roadster, Cover Story, AAY, Zivame, Mast and Harbour, Forever21, YWC, Aeropostale and Ms. Taken among others.

Jabong now has approximately 2,000 brands in its product portfolio, out of which 50 brands have been launched in 2017 alone.