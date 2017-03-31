Spawake announces launch of revolutionary skincare products

Launched in India by KOSÉ Corporation, one of the largest beauty and cosmetic companies of Japan, ‘Spawake’ brings its consumers one step closer to revolutionary two new products – Spawake Moisturising 2-in-1 Foam Cleanser & Spawake Whitening Ultra Fresh Gel Cream.

Based on the concept of refreshing and revitalizing the skin for a fresh, after-spa glow, Spawake’s product portfolio – which currently includes 18 product variants and 30 SKU’s – is marketed at women living in urban areas. The products cater to women fighting daily environmental stress.

Commenting on the launch of the new products, Director & CEO, KOSE Corporation India Pvt. Ltd., Takashi Nomura, said, “We are very happy to announce the launch of our new products that are revolutionary and have been made after extensive research. They have especially been made to address the skincare problems of Indian women that they are facing currently – over dryness while using cleansers or not applying moisturizers in summer season to avoid skin greasiness. With infusion of Japanese technology, sea ingredients and fruity floral fragrance we are able to launch products that will cater to these needs and will help bloom the beauty of Indian women.”

Bollywood actress Neha Sharma, Spawake’s new brand ambassador, comments on the new product launch saying; “Spawake has come up with great products like the instant absorbing feathery touch moisturizer and a quick action double cleanser that will make our skincare regime less complicated and more effective.”

She added, “I love the way Spawake brings the international features in all the products they launch while catering to our daily skincare needs.”