Aman Mittal

COO

Savemax

Savemax was a startup when Mittal took over his role as COO. With the help of his experience in retail across industries (viz. Electronics, Fashion, Pharmaceuticals, FMCG and Daily Needs) and formats which include Hypermarkets, Supermarkets and Specialty Retail, Savemax has grown exponentially. In less than a year, the business plan and strategy was developed and professional team was put in place. In less than two years, company had its presence felt in 4 states serving over a million consumers. Under Aman’s leadership, this retail chain stands strong on the growth path with a vision of serving over a million loyal customers by FY2017-18.

Starting off his career with Videocon Group of Industries, he played a pivotal role in the genesis and growth of NEXT Retail India Ltd. (retail venture of the Videocon group). Thereafter, he joined Siyaram Silk Mills Ltd as a business head for company-owned-company-operated stores, where he was responsible for the conceptualization and launch of Siyaram’s F2F. He also played a major role in the launch of men’s readymade garment brand MSD (Monday to Sunday Dressing).

He then joined REI Agro group as General Manager-Retail for their supermarket retail venture. His zeal helped his region turnaround from virtual shut down to being profitable with in a span of 18 months. He ventured into the Pharmaceutical industry with VIVA- a pharmacy chain of the Surya Group where he was responsible for over 100 stores.

Aman Mittal, a proficient MBA graduate from Symbiosis with over 14 years of experience is a great combination of intellect and delivery. A dynamic professional, his expertise lies in Retail Strategy and Operations, People Management and Marketing. With extensive experience in start-ups and turnarounds, he has always lead from the front playing the role of a strategist, a business transformation expert and above all a visionary.