India’s Commerce Ministry mulls separate unit for logistics

The Commerce Ministry is working on a proposal to set up a separate logistics unit to deal with the issues, including rising costs, that are impacting global competitiveness of exporters.

There is no single department or ministry at present to look at all the aspects related to logistics covering various modes of shipment such as sea, roads and railways, according to a PTI report.

According to sources, the proposal is under discussion with the ministries concerned.

Exporters too have demanded for a specific department to deal with the issues related to logistics. They are undertaking a study to look at issues like shortcomings in logistics and ways to address that.

A trade expert was quoted by news agency PTI as saying that an umbrella body would help coordinate all aspects of logistics, which is currently managed by different departments.

To increase the logistics competitiveness of exporters, the Commerce Ministry has also suggested to the Railways Ministry that it needs to clearly distinguish between consignments for exports, imports and the general category in terms of freight rates.