TI Cycles opens first Ciclo Cafe in Delhi-NCR, to open 16 outlets by 2020

Restaurant chain Ciclo Cafe plans to open 16 outlets in India by next three years entailing an investment of about Rs 60 crore. The cafe, a joint venture between Murugappa Group’s company Tube Investments of India (TII) and Absolute Speciality Foods, opened its third outlet in Gurgaon today, according to a PTI report.

The outlet boasts of top-class facilities for the sales and service of premium bicycles, cycling merchandise and accessories, expert advice on cycling, and customized cycle rides – all accompanied with world-class hospitality in the form of premium F&B services with multiple cuisines on offer.

Speaking on the occasion, President, TI Cycles, Arun Alagappan, said “We are delighted to come to Gurugram with the aim of spreading the love for cycling combined with great tasting food. TI Cycles believes that cycling is a marvellous recreational sport and has always promoted it as a culture in India. After a great show at Chennai and Hyderabad, we are all set to unveil our third café and will be expanding to other cities soon. We invite all of Gurugram to make a pit stop at Ciclo Café and we hope it helps everyone take to a healthy lifestyle.”

TI Cycles is a division of Tube Investments of India (TII), which had last year entered into a joint venture with Absolute Speciality Foods to expand its bicycle cafes across the country.

“We will open further in cities like Cochin, Madurai and Chandigarh and we would not only look for youngsters as our target customers but they definitely form the main part of our business,” Alagappan was quoted by PTI as saying.

Ciclo Chennai was voted amongst the top 10 new concept destinations in India by NDTV, and amongst the top 11 global cafes by India Times.