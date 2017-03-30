Hospitality company to deliver food on board trains

The Railways has decided to entrust the task of food delivery on board trains to some reputed hospitality company with an aim of improving the catering services.

According to a PTI report: This was stated by Railways Minister Suresh Prabhu in the Lok Sabha while replying to questions on the food supplied on board the trains amid complaints of poor quality.

While IRCTC, the catering PSU of the Railways, will be responsible for the base kitchens, the task of delivery of food to the passengers will be given to leading companies in the hospitality sector, he said.

He said clean potable water is now available across various stations at reasonable prices.

During his replies, he referred to a catering contract issued in 2010, when Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee was the Railways Minister.

This was objected to by Trinamool Congress members, leading to heated exchanges between the members of the party and those of the BJP.

His attention was drawn to an incident on board Rajdhani train at Sealdah yesterday when some passengers complained of upset stomach after consuming food served on board.

Responding to it, Prabhu said based on newspaper reports, the contract of the vendor has been terminated.