Dr Oetker launches foodservice range Dr Oetker FunFoods Professional

Dr Oetker India, a leading purveyor of western cuisine to India and the retail leader in Western Sauces & Spreads, leverages its global expertise with launch of its sub-brand ‘Dr Oetker FunFoods Professional’.

Globally, the foodservice range of the company has been present for close to 100 years and serves leading QSRs and HoReCa, in around 50 countries.

Foodservice is an important growth pillar for the company and it aims to build it as a significant pillar in India too. The sub-brand will help the company expand its reach of food service range across the country.

Managing Director & CEO, Dr Oetker India, Oliver Mirza, said, “Dr Oetker is an expert and retail market leader in western sauces and spreads segment in the country and our aim is to further strengthen the foodservice division with rebranding. The foodservice division at present contributes to 25 per cent of our overall revenue and the endeavour is to double the contribution in next couple of years. We expect that the rebranding of the range under ‘Dr Oetker FunFoods Professional’ and working together with clients as solutions providers will enable us to propagate our range of products and penetrate the market further. The launch will also be supported by various ATL and BTL activities.”

The overall look, feel and packaging design of the range has been revamped keeping in mind the requirements of food service consumers. The company has worked together with leading professional chefs from the industry to design the packaging, which caters to the requirements of the HoReCa and QSR industry.

The comprehensive layout will include features like highlighting various applications of the products, unique features, appealing food shots and contemporary design. It will also have prominent branding apart from usual statutory information.

The existing range of Dr Oetker’s food service division boasts of over 150 products that are currently used by leading QSRS, restaurants, cafes and local eateries across the country. It caters to HoReCa and many leading QSR brands like KFC, Domino’s, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, Costa Coffee, Subway, various 5 star hotels and airlines.

The move aims to reinforce the brand as an expert and solutions provider in western food ingredient category for hotels, restaurants, cafes, bakeries, fast food joints, and caterers.

The launch will be supported by ATL & BTL activities like print advertisements, solution selling, recipe booklets, food tasting sessions, bakery & caterer’ meets and consumer education.

The Oetker Group is a German conglomerate with six different business divisions namely food, beer and non-alcoholic beverages, wine & spirits, shipping, banking and other interests. With about 30,000 employees, it is one of Germany’s largest family owned diversified industrial groups with a turnover of over €12 billion.

The company is present in India since 2007 through its food division. It acquired local brand Fun Foods in 2008 and since then has worked to grow the market of western sauces and spreads in the country. The brand in India has its presence in both retail and food service space.