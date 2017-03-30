Heritage Fresh opens 4000 sq.ft. store in Hyderabad, its 80th in the city

Hyderabad based supermarket chain, Heritage Fresh further consolidated its retail presence in Hyderabad by opening its 80th supermarket on Road No 4, Alkapuri Colony, Kothapet on 17 March 2017.

The supermarket market was inaugurated by the Executive Director of Heritage Foods Limited, Nara Brahmani in the presence of customers and store employees.

Heritage Fresh is now the largest supermarket chain in Hyderabad by store count (80) and by carpet area (3.2 lakh sq.ft). This is the largest carpet area for any supermarket in India at any one city level. Heritage Fresh has 135 supermarkets with a carpet area of about 4.8 lakh sq.ft in Hyderabad, Bengaluru and Chennai. In this financial year itself the chain has expanded rapidly and has launched 31 stores till date.

The new store offers great value to customers by giving a minimum 3 per cent discount on all branded products. At the store, fruits and vegetables & loose staples are priced lower than nearby wholesale markets and customers are guaranteed a freebie against all purchases above Rs 1999.

On this occasion COO (Retail & Bakery), Dharmender Matai, said “We are delighted to open our 80th store in Hyderabad in Alkapuri Colony. In the last 20 months we opened about 50 stores and have been growing by 30 per cent year on year for last two years. I thank our customers for such unprecedented patronage & congratulate all employees on reaching a critical milestone”.

About Heritage Foods

The Heritage Group, founded in the year 1992 by Mr. Nara Chandrababu Naidu, is one of the fastest growing Public Listed Companies in India, with six-business divisions-Dairy, Retail, Agri, Bakery, Renewable Energy and Vetca under its flagship Company Heritage Foods Limited (Formerly known as Heritage Foods (India) Limited).

The annual turnover of Heritage Foods was Rs.2380.58 crores in financial year 2015-16.

Currently Heritage’s milk and milk products have a market presence in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, Tamilnadu, Kerala, Maharastra, Odisha, Rajasthan, Haryana and NCR Delhi and its retail stores across Bangalore, Chennai and Hyderabad. Integrated agri operations are in Chittoor and Medak Districts and these are the backbone to retail operations and the state of art Bakery plant at Uppal, Hyderabad, and Telangana.