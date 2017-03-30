Jabong expands fashion portfolio; launches Aèropostale

Adding to their list of high street fashion brands, Jabong adds American line Aèropostale, to its product portfolio.

The New York based retailer of casual apparel and accessories for teen will be available on Jabong for women and men in more than 600 variants across categories such as capris, dresses, jeans, joggers, jumpsuits and others with a within a price band of Rs 599 and Rs 2,999.

“We are confident that with the right mix of fashion, price and quality that Aèropostale offers, we will have a great connect with the young audience on Jabong, ” said Chief Operating Officer, Aèropostale India, Sumit Dhingra.

Talking of how association with global brands like Aèropostale strengthens their brand portfolio, Chief Merchandising Officer, Jabong, Kalyan Kumar Gunasekaran said, “We are aggressively ramping up both our fashion and sportswear portfolio and the past few weeks have seen Jabong bring some top Indian and international brands on board almost every day.”

The Aèropostale launch will be supported by digital and social media campaigns announcing the brand’s launch on YouTube, Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. A separate shop-in-shop promotion will highlight Aèropostale images, videos, main categories and brand description on Jabong’s website and mobile app as well as the Jabong’s digital fashion blog.

New Era Caps, WROGN, Forever 21, Mothercare, Roadster, Cover Story, AAY, Zivame, YWC and Mast and Harbor are some of the other brands Jabong got on board this March.