In Pics: 16 innerwear retail brands offering the perfect fit to Indian customers

Lingerie Innerwear has established itself as a potential apparel segment in advanced and developing economies. A similar trend has been observed in the Indian market too. With the growing penetration of organised retail and increasing population of fashion conscious youth, innerwear is expected to emerge as a promising segment in apparel retail. The innerwear market (comprising of the innerwear and the comfort wear market) was estimated to be worth Rs 28,133 crore and is expected to grow at CAGR of 13 per cent over next five years and reach Rs 51, 913 crore by 2020.

amanté Launched exclusively in India in 2007, amanté is an international intimate wear brand, which offers comfort, fashion and sensuality to the modern Asian woman. The brand is South Asia’s largest supplier of niche intimate wear. amanté is a part of MAS Brands, which is a subsidiary of MAS Holdings. The brandoffers a wide range of lingerie, sleep wear, swimwear and active wear.

Buttercups The online innerwear brand, Buttercups was launched in 2009. Initially, owing to lack of knowledge among consumers about ideal lingerie and perfect fit, the business model was difficult to pursue. This led the brand to set up ABTF, India’s first bra fitting app in 2013. This app also helped the brand to understand how to take the offline fitting experience online.

Bw!tch Bw!tch, as a brand, is strategically fashioned to solely conform to the changing preferences of the modern woman. As a young and vibrant innerwear brand, it offers a concoction of aesthetic and functional choices and has over the time emerged as one of the most sought after luxury brand among young women throughout the country. Bw!tch holds its presence as a part of Genesis Colors, which was incepted in the year 2001 with an aim to create a global fashion conglomerate that adheres to the likes of international fashion houses.

Dermawear Launched in 2008 by C P S Shapers Pvt. Ltd., Dermawear‘s shape wear are a collection of compression garments made of specially designed skin friendly, blended four way stretch fabric that provides instant fashion benefits as well as long term medical and therapeutic benefits. All Dermawear products are handcrafted and are made from a skin-friendly fabric which is blended with cotton and spandex, and is ideal for the Indian weather conditions.

Dollar Bigboss Kolkata based brand, Dollar Bigboss is probably the most renowned name in men’s innerwear in India. The brand, launched by Dollar Industries Ltd., offers men’s premium innerwear, which include vests, briefs and trunks. They have also introduced a range of gym vests for the fitness conscious youth. The core focus of the brand is to provide quality product at an affordable price to their customers.

Floret Floret is one of the oldest brands of the K C J Lingeries Pvt. Ltd., providing high quality lingerie and loungewear solutions since 1995. Floret is known for its fashion forward, irrestible styles in bright colours. ‘Floret’ means a tight bunch of flowers that make up a bigger composite flower. They feel a woman is like a flower and Floret makes her feel beautiful and confident.

Groversons Established in 1953 by Late C L Grover, Groversons is one of the oldest lingerie manufacturers in the country. The company launched Paris Beauty, their maiden brand and this has since become the flagship brand of the company. Headquartered in New Delhi, the company has a production capacity of 20 million pieces a month. They market and sell a wide array of product under different brands like, Paris Beauty, Sparsh, Poems, Winta, Miss-T and Super Girl Bra.

Kothari Established in 1947 by Kothari Hosiery Factory Pvt. Ltd., Kothari is a renowned national brand which manufacturers mercerised vest and briefs. The Kolkata-based knitwear brand is also famous for their thermalwear. The main strength of Kothari is their integrated manufacturing capability—from knitting to finishing—everything is done in-house.

Lux Cozi Established in 1957 by Lux Industries Ltd., Lux Cozi is one of the top players in the men’s innerwear market. With a strong presence in the mid-to-economy segment, it is a ‘value for money‘ brand, which offers great comfort and style at a very affordable price range. The brand believes in presenting uncompromised quality at pocket friendly prices. From the beginning, they have been providing the best quality products to their customers.

Marks & Spencer Marks & Spencer was launched in India in 2001. In April 2008 the company formed a joint venture with Reliance Retail to form Marks & Spencer Reliance India. The company opened its first standalone M&S Lingerie & Beauty store in Mumbai in April 2014. The second store was opened in Jaipur in 2015 and the third one in Kolkata in 2016. M&S in India is one of the most popular lingerie destinations for customers. The brand offers affordable, high quality, comfortable innerwear for women that encompasses fully machine washable lingerie, including silk. Another special feature are the specially trained customer assistants that aid customers get the best bra fit.

Prettysecrets Prettysecrets was launched in 2012. Headquartered in Mumbai, it was formed to inspire the new breed of Indian women. The brand’s mission is to deliver superior quality lingerie as well as give its customers access to a product which was previously unavailable in the market. A relatively young brand, it offers functional and comfortable innerwear range that ranks very high on elements of fun and sexiness.

PrivyPleasures Launched in 2011, PrivyPleasures from Outbox Retail Pvt. Ltd., is an exclusive online lingerie shopping store in India featuring an impressive collection of erotic and sensual lingerie sets and accessories to be used for special, intimate moments. PrivyPleasures only deals in original brands.

Red Rose Established in 1974 by Chandulal Vora, Red Rose is an esteemed innerwear brand. The brand‘s success mantra is the Vora brothers‘ constant pursuit for excellence, and their unmatched price structure aimed at the price conscious Indian women. With qualities like strict standards, in-depth understanding of the product line, varieties in terms of fabric and design, affordability, etc., the brand has stood the test of time.

Triumph Triumph was started in Germany in the year 1886 and currently enjoys a presence in over 120 countries. The brand entered India in March 2002 and has a strong presence across all sales channels. The brand’s products are modern and fashionable and at the same time stands up in functionality. What characterises Triumph is the drive to be the best-in-class in all aspects of its business.

Tuna London Mumbai-based innerwear brand, Tuna London was launched in 2004. The brand was positioned to fill the dearth of quality innerwear in the market, especially in the case of innerwear fabrics and embellishments. Apart from innerwear, the brand has also diversified into athleisure. As of now, only the men’s range is available although Tuna London plans to introduce the women’s range soon.