Govt, industry to chalk out 10 year roadmap for Indian textile sector

Several Union ministers, key policymakers and representatives of the global textile and apparel industry will try to thrash out the issues facing the sector at a 3-day international conference here from June 30.

According to a PTI report: It will suggest a 10 year roadmap for the sector’s growth.

Union Textiles Minister Smriti Irani, Power Minister Piyush Goyal, MSME Minister Kalraj Mishra, senior bureaucrats and several top industrialists, especially from Gujarat, will be among those present in the conference, officials said.

The participants will deliberate upon how India can be made a global sourcing hub and an investment destination; explore the growth potential of technical textiles; identify productivity and product diversification challenges for natural fibres; skilling requirements in high value chain; and carving a niche market world-wide for Indian handcrafted goods.

The key aspect of the conference is to develop a clear and comprehensive policy and frame an action plan for the textile and apparel sector.

“We aim to bring together national and international industry stakeholders to participate in focused discussion on the present status of the industry, current challenges and emerging global trends,” a senior official told PTI.

The conference is being organised by the Ministry of Textiles and will also see participation from different states as well as prominent Indian and international industry stakeholders.