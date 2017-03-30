13 global apparel and accessory giants and their India success stories

2 2 Nike

During the survey period of 12 months, this global sportswear giant earned more than US$ 32 billion in sales including US$ 3.8 billion in profit. Nike’s asset value is US$21 billion and its market value is US$ 100.1 billion. The company also released its financial results for the first quarter ended August 31, 2016 and it already shows double-digit, currency-neutral revenue growth internationally.

During this first quarter the revenue of Nike rose by 8 per cent to US$ 9.1 billion.

In India: Nike entered the Indian market in 1995 through a licencing agreement with a trading firm and at present the brand is present through single as well as multi-brand stores.

However, the company recently trimmed 35 per cent of its stores in India to cut losses leaving them with approximately 200 stores in the country.