Tiger Shroff to endorse men skincare brand, Garnier Men

Bollywood’s young star Tiger Shroff has been named as the new brand ambassador of Garnier Men, a skincare brand for men in India. He has joined John Abraham and Sushant Singh Rajput who are already the faces of the brand.

Tiger is known to be a fitness and sports enthusiast with a passion for martial arts and taekwondo. He will be advocating the brand in print and television campaigns.

“For me, the association is seamless as I personally identify with the brand’s strong values of being natural, sporty, action oriented, adventurous and fun. There is a great synergy in our core thoughts and working with them is going to be exciting.”

“Personally, I am also a huge proponent of men investing time and effort into their skin care regimes, fitness and grooming needs,” the actor said in a statement.