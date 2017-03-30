Tiger Shroff to endorse men skincare brand, Garnier Men

Tiger Shroff to endorse men skincare brand, Garnier Men

By  
-
SHARE

Bollywood’s young star has been named as the new brand ambassador of , a skincare brand for men in India. He has joined John Abraham and Sushant Singh Rajput who are already the faces of the brand.

Tiger Shroff to endorse men skincare brand, Garnier Men
He will be advocating the brand in print and television campaigns

Tiger is known to be a fitness and sports enthusiast with a passion for martial arts and taekwondo. He will be advocating the brand in print and television campaigns.

“For me, the association is seamless as I personally identify with the brand’s strong values of being natural, sporty, action oriented, adventurous and fun. There is a great synergy in our core thoughts and working with them is going to be exciting.”

“Personally, I am also a huge proponent of men investing time and effort into their skin care regimes, fitness and grooming needs,” the actor said in a statement.