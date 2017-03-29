Benazir Miller

GM – Loyalty and CRM

Shoppers Stop

With over 14+ years of experience in the retail industry, Benazir Miller is an effective problem solver and focused IT professional. Her goal is to deliver quality solutions to the business, while forging relationships with internal business partners and external vendors, based upon trust and a proven track record.

She started her career in Buying and Merchandising function at Shoppers Stop and subsequently switched and started the journey into technology function. She has since managed various portfolios and solutions like email and workflow management, ERP deployment, mobile solution implementation and IT support programs to name a few.

She has experience in building strong teams and managing projects from conceptualization through planning and executing under demanding and time-sensitive environments.

She also specializes is project conceptualization, solution designing, service delivery, contractual compliance, budget and cost optimization, vendor interaction and negotiation, conflict and change management, team building and mentoring and customer satisfaction.