Amazon launches innovation service centre in China

The cloud-computing arm of Amazon on Tuesday launched its first joint innovation service centre in China’s Qingdao.

The Qingdao-Amazon Web Services (AWS) centre aims to provide cloud-computing services — including web services, new technologies such as cloud-computing and big data, and capital and services support — to global startups.

AWS Global Vice President and AWS China Executive Director Rong Yongkang said the centre would fuel Qingdao’s innovation and development, Xinhua news agency reported.

“In the next five years, the centre will work with Qingdao government to support 750 innovation firms,” said Rong.

The coastal city in Shandong province has been tipped for its strong research and development potential.

Rong said the centre would work with the city government to set up a cloud-computing innovation institute to train professionals.

Licang district government in Qingdao has teamed up with Vancoo Commerce Internet Industry (Qingdao) Co. Ltd., a private local firm, on US $145 million fund that will support the centre’s innovation services.