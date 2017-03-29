Pop star Emma Bunton co-launches eco-friendly baby brand, Kit & Kin

Popstar Emma Bunton has co-launched a new brand of premium performance bio-degradable nappies and certified natural skincare for mothers and babies.

Alongwith co-founder Christopher Money, Emma has released a line nappies which claim to ‘provide maximum comfort, dryness and security for up to 12 hours’.

Dermatologically tested, Kit & Kin also claim to use much less material than standard household brands and have also released a selection of ‘free from’ skincare products – such as shampoos, stretch mark oil and breast balm.

The nappies, claim Kit & Kin, completely biodegrade in six years’ time.

“At Kit & Kin, we want to take away the stress and worry parents often experience when trying to choose the best products for their family. That’s why we’ve developed an amazing range you can trust to care and protect for your family as they grow,” she told media at the launch.

While the Kit & Kin website allows customers to shop online and purchase items individually, it also offers the option to build a nappy bundle as part of a subscription service that can be tailored to family needs.