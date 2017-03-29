Dabur commissions new manufacturing facility in Assam

Dabur India Ltd, one of India’s leading consumer products manufacturer, on Wednesday commissioned its new manufacturing facility in Tezpur, Assam. The plant, set up with an investment of Rs 250 Crore, is the most modern and environment friendly manufacturing facility in the consumer goods industry in India.

The plant was inaugurated and commissioned by Dabur India Ltd Chairman, Dr Anand C Burman. Dabur India Ltd Vice Chairman, Amit Burman and Chief Executive Officer, Sunil Duggal were also present on the occasion.

The manufacturing facility, located in Balipara Industrial area, will manufacture the entire range of Dabur’s Ayurvedic Medicines, Health Supplements, Hair Oils, Shampoos, Toothpastes, Skin Care and Home Care products. The new facility has been constructed in a record time of eight months since its ground-breaking in July 2016 and will house the most modern production lines for consumer products in India. The state-of-the-art manufacturing facility is spread over 30 acres of land and is expected to give a quantum leap to the capacity of Dabur India Ltd to meet the growing demand for its products.

“I am extremely proud to announce the commissioning of Dabur’s most-modern factory in Tezpur. This factory will become the largest manufacturing facility for Dabur worldwide and possesses state-of-the-art technology to make world class products. The Tezpur plant reflects our confidence in the continuous growth and expansion of our FMCG business in India and our strong commitment to Assam as a strategic manufacturing hub,” Dr Anand C. Burman said.

“Northeast India is today one of the fastest growing markets for Dabur. With this new facility in place, Dabur is confident of further boosting its presence in the region and neighboring markets. The new Tezpur facility is also committed to developing local talent, leading to economic development of the region. We are already meeting some of our packaging needs through local suppliers and plan to use local materials and suppliers as much as possible,” Sunil Duggal said.

The plant features fully automated processing lines and automated packing lines to optimize supply chain and quality management. With its stringent quality control mechanism and highly hygienic production environment in place, consumers can be sure that products coming out of this factory will offer best-in-class quality while adhering to world-class good manufacturing practice.

Special focus has been given to the environment with an energy efficient building and state-of-the-art technology for effluent treatment. The factory aims to contribute to Dabur’s commitment towards environment sustainability.

A modern Effluent Treatment Plant (ETP) has also been set up at the factory and Dabur will recycle the entire treated waste water for use within the factory.

On the CSR front, Dabur is working towards helping the neighbouring communities to improve their quality of life by means of better education facilities in nearby schools and providing vocational training to empower women in the nearby villages. Even prior to commissioning of its manufacturing facility in Tezpur, Dabur has commenced community development activities in the Dhekidol cluster of four villages, Sunil Duggal said.

Dabur is working towards developing the Dhekidol cluster as model villages and is committed to improving the infrastructure and sanitation facilities in schools in these villages.