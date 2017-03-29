Amazon launches AmazonFresh Pickup service in Seattle

Amazon has launched AmazonFresh Pickup service from two locations in Seattle. It enables consumers to order thousands of grocery items (including meats, fresh produce, bread, dairy and household essentials) through the e-commerce kingpin’s website or mobile app for local pickup within 15 minutes.

AmazonFresh Pickup, currently open only to employees, allows users enrolled in its Prime service, to drive in and pick up groceries from the pick up locations.

Amazon has been exploring a range of different ways to rethink grocery shopping, and this looks like another interesting experiment blending traditional shopping with its own e-commerce model.

The company also delivers groceries to homes under its AmazonFresh service.

Amazon also has a physical book store in Seattle, as well as pop-ups at malls where it displays Amazon devices such as the Kindle.