WWE to launch online shop featuring apparel and accessories

WWE is set to launch WWE Shop, the official online source of WWE merchandise, in India on Monday.

Just in time for WrestleMania, WWE fans in India will be able to order their favorite WWE merchandise online at WWEShop.in, including authentic WWE Superstar apparel and accessories WWE replica championship titles, toys, console games, collectibles, trading cards, stationery, and more,” a press release said.

Executive Vice President – Consumer Products, WWE, Casey Collins said,”We have a massive WWE fan base in India that deserves a personalized WWE Shop and we are thrilled to be able to provide one to them in advance of WrestleMania.”

WWEShop.in launches the same day as WrestleMania is broadcasted live in India on Monday. WrestleMania will be held at the Orlando Citrus Bowl.