Nordstorm trims 106 customer service jobs in the US

Nordstrom last week eliminated 106 customer care jobs. The Seattle-based retailer said the positions being eliminated, customer-care specialists, had been made obsolete by improvements to its overall shopping experience.

No other job cuts are in the works right away despite the challenges facing Nordstrom and other retailers.

“We’ve made a number of investments across our business to make shopping easier and more convenient for our customers,” Nordstrom said in a statement. “One of the results of that has been a decrease in the number of customers who reach out to Customer Care for support, which has put us in the position of being overstaffed on that team.

“We’ve tried different solutions to address the problem, but ultimately decided to reduce roles. Though these kinds of decisions are never easy, we believe this change will position us to best meet the long-term needs of our business.”