Future Lifestyle Fashions holds FreeJeansDay; gets overwhelming response

Jealous 21, an exclusive denim brand for the young contemporary girls, from the house of Future Lifestyle Fashions, held India’s first-ever #FreeJeansDay on March 25 and 26, 2017, at its select stores in Mumbai, Bangalore, Delhi and Chennai. An experiential event, designed for the new-age trial generation saw massive turnouts at all the stores. Over 5,000 girls participated, queuing up outside the stores from early in the morning to grab a pair of their favourite jeans.

This was the first time in India, that a brand had carried out such a unique trial generation campaign to give the customers a firsthand experience of the product. Jealous 21 is the pioneer to launch a unique concept of ‘3 Hip sizes- Hottie for slim hips, Hourglass for regular hips and Bootilicious for curvier hips, for every Waist size’. Jealous 21’s revolutionary product – ‘Hip-fit Jeans’ that fits every Indian woman like their 2nd skin were instant hit among the girls.

On the huge success of the event, VP, Jealous 21, Rahul Gupta said, “We are thrilled to get such a huge response. The experiment was not only a first for Jealous21, but also a first for the country. We are extremely happy that girls turned up for the event in such a huge number and got a firsthand experience of our latest Spring Summer Collection along with grabbing their favorite Jealous Jeans. We are confident that the products will speak for themselves, and the girls will now come back to the brand again & again.”

The campaign was a perfect case study of an Omnichannel marketing strategy where customers were holistically engaged on both online and brick-and-mortar retail. While for registration, the participants reached out to Jealous 21’s website and social media page, the actual brand experience happened at the brand’s retail stores. And the engagement cycle continued once the girls went back, posted their selfie and started talking about the brand on the social media.

Commenting on this unique Omnichannel strategy, Chief Marketing of FLF Brands, Shibani Mishra said, “This initiative is a testimony of a massively successful Online-to-Offline (O2O) campaign in the fashion industry. We are extremely happy that we could create huge awareness for the brand, drive footfalls to the stores, made girls try our products & engage with them on social media all at once through this one campaign. We thank our customers for believing in the brand. We will now create a loyal customer base for the brand by integrating the social media platform with our CRM program in the process.”