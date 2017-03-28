Pics: Dash Square launches Ashley Furniture Homestore in India

The country’s leading premium furniture retail chain, Dash Square, celebrated the India launch of the second Ashley Furniture Homestore launch in South India (Bangalore). Ashley from United States of America is recognized globally for its innovation and excellence in design, now form the latest additions to Dash Square’s collection of international furniture brands.

Known for its iconic furniture, Ashley Furniture has long traditions of craftsmanship and is available in India now under five lifestyles namely – Urbanology, Vintage Casual, New Traditions, Grand Elegance and Contemporary Living. Consisting of products that have won numerous prestigious awards for exceptional design, the collections are available exclusively at Dash Square showrooms.

For first time in India, Ashley Furniture will display its VR experience at Ashley Furniture Homestore at Banshankari showroom. The VR tool lets shoppers design a new room with the brand’s furniture and virtually stands in the newly designed space while shopping at a store location

Speaking at the exclusive launch event, Managing Partner, Dash Square, Amruth Sampige said, “Ashley is one of the most celebrated names in fine furniture today. We are happy to bring the brand to India. Since our inception the International brands at Dash Square have been carefully chosen not just for their badges, but also for their heritage of quality, craftsmanship, and innovation. This launch sets yet another benchmark in this direction. We are pleased with the great feedback from customers and architects alike.”

Vice President International Sales, Ashley Furniture Homestore, Charles Spang said, “In over 123 countries people admire Ashley Furniture Homestores for the trendsetting designs we create. Ashley Furniture homestore has over 700 home stores over the world and is the biggest manufacturing company in the world, having the biggest furniture retail brand in North America. Launching in India is an exciting milestone for us. To those looking for the very best in terms of quality, lifestyle, and design, we’re pleased to offer our range of award-winning furniture, through our exclusive partnership with Dash Square.”

A big range of furniture from Ashley Furniture Homestore collections is available at Dash Square outlets in Bangalore.

