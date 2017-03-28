Amazon to enter offline retail in India; to open first grocery store in Bengaluru

Online retail giant, Amazon, is mulling expanding its presence in physical retail stores globally and in India particularly and is expected to open its first grocery store in Bengaluru, according to a report in New York Times.

The company is also exploring the idea of creating stores to sell furniture and home appliances, like refrigerators – the kinds of products that shoppers are reluctant to buy over the Internet sight unseen, one of several people with knowledge told New York Times on condition of anonymity.

The report adds that Amazon is “excited by the Indian Government’s efforts to encourage foreign investment in a ‘stronger supply chain’.”

According to the the report, Amazon is quietly targeting India for new brick-and-mortar grocery stores. Amazon’s internal code name for its India grocery ambitions: Project Everest.

However, as per a person familiar with the matter, Amazon has been considering the use of virtual or augmented reality to give users an idea of how a particular item will feel like in their homes, The New York Times reports.