V- Bazaar opens 2nd store in Lucknow and 11th in UP

V- Bazaar a well known name in the fashion segment has announced the launch of its second store in Lucknow and 11th in Uttar Pradesh.

V- Bazaar is a complete family fashion store which brings trendy and fashionable merchandise to every category of people, in reasonable prices by eliminating the middleman between manufacturers and customers. The new store is spread over 8,800 sq. ft.area.

The new showroom is spread over three floors with spacious interiors. The store offers a vibrant trendy line for the youth which includes shirts, pants, track suits, sherwanis, kurta pyjama for men and fancy wedding sarees, wedding designer suits, cotton suits, pants, leggings, pyjamas, harem pants, skirts and t-shirts for women. There is large variety of dresses for your young ones too. The range offers funky, stylish, and incredibly comfortable garments that are a must in every teenagers and young adult’s wardrobe. Created while keeping current international trends in mind, the collection is all about oomph and attitude and is available at unbelievably low prices.

Announcing the launch, CMD, V-Bazaar, Hemant Agarwal, said,” It is a very happy and proud moment for us to open our 2nd store in Lucknow. Looking at the overwhelming response of our present store in Lucknow and other 10 stores in Uttar Pradesh, we thought of providing the same shopping experience to the residents at the nearest location. It has been our attempt to provide our customers the superior merchandise, service and the overall international shopping ambience. This second store in Lucknow is a significant achievement for us. Our new store is fashionable and individualistic, showcasing a collection of the finest quality merchandise at unbelievably pocket friendly prices.”