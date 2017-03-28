Retail mapping of top 16 promising women’s wear brands

16 16 W

Launched in 2002 by TCNS Clothing with an aim to provide fashion in a modern retail environment to the Indian woman, W opened its first store in Delhi. W appropriates the mental mindscape of the contemporary urban Indian woman – a sensible confluence of Indian and western sensibilities. W is also the pioneer in introducing the concept of ‘mix-and-match’ in retail. The brand succeeded in transforming a traditional ethnic wear segment into Indo-fusion wear. In 2015, it opened around 40 new stores, reaching a total of 230+ stores, the highest for any women’s wear organisation in the country.

Milestones & Successes: While W has been a much celebrated brand since inception, recently it received the ‘Images Most Admired Fashion Brand of the Year’ award in 2016 and 2015; ‘Images Most Admired Retailer’ for digital marketing campaign; ‘Images Most Admired Retailer’ for turnaround story; ‘Retail Marketing Campaign of the Year’ for unlikeboring campaign; ‘Retail Marketing Campaign of the Year’ for unusuals campaign; and ‘Best E-retailer of the Year’. It also received ‘Best Women’s Ethnic Wear Brand’ by Myntra in 2015; Shoppers Stop Pinnacle Awards 2015, Reliance Trends Best Performing Partner 2015 and Asia Retail Summit Retail Marketing Campaign of the Year 2015.

Target Consumer: Its core audience lies in the age group of 25 to 35 years. It’s customers belongs to SEC A and B segments. According to the brand, W woman is bold, trendy and unafraid of being different and standing out. She is quintessentially Indian, but with a global outlook. She respects traditions, but is not ritualistic. She is independent – a working woman, basically financially independent who makes her own decisions and does not seek approvals.

Product Basket: The brand provides its customers a full wardrobe solution with different product ranges in the market. It offers diverse merchandise like kurtas, kurtis, palazzos, pants, culottes, churidars, skirts, jackets, gilets, tops, office wear and drapes. These products can be used as day-or-work wear, festive wear, occasion wear, fusion wear, etc.

Retail Mapping: The brand is retailed through more than 230 exclusive brand stores across metropolitans and key tier -I and -II cities. It also has a presence in over 900 multi-brand outlets with over 550 key accounts pan India. Its channel partners include Shoppers Stop, Lifestyle, Central, Reliance, Max, Pantaloons, etc. It is also available on Jabong, Amazon, Snapdeal, Abof, Flipkart and Myntra.

Domestic Retail Expansion Plans: The brand has plans to expand to new markets and untapped geographies and deeper penetration into tier -II and -III cities. Apart from this, it will also focus on opening strategic stores in key markets in existing cities.

International Markets: This year, it expanded its offerings to international clientele through stores in Sri Lanka and Mauritius. Witnessing tremendous response in Mauritius and Sri Lanka, the brand has plans to add more stores in near future.

Omnichannel Presence: W Genie is a simple and sleek sales executive app Omnichannel solution which enables sales executives to access central warehouse in real time and book orders according to customer requirements. It is a cross device solution which works seamlessly on desktop, mobile, tablets etc., with multiple users. It also resolves loss of sale issue due to size unavailability of required products through an online mode. The order can be placed within three clicks. The app is present across all stores and is equally impacting sales and customer experience.