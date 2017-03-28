Retail mapping of top 16 promising women’s wear brands

The emergence of new jobs, new avenues, new ways of earning and spending, and increased awareness has lead to dramatic and unmapped changes to women’s wear industry in India.
According to Technopak (as published in Images’ India Business of Fashion Report) in the year 2015, the women’s wear market of India contributes 38 per cent to the total apparel market of the country. Although this segment of the market is still largely dominated by unorganized players, in the recent times, many modern players of national and international repute have started entering into the market. As of 2015, Rs 1,02,358 crore (US $17,059 million) women’s wear market is expected to grow at a CAGR slightly higher than 10 per cent to reach Rs 2,89,518 crore (US $48,253 million) in 2025.
In the following slides, Images Business of Fashion profiles a few of the most promising women’s wear brands of the country and outlines their retail mapping, and Omnichannel presence along with their trend predictions, latest collections and brand association and engagement…
11 109°F & Fusion Beats
Launched by Creative Lifestyle Pvt. Ltd., 109°F is a new age fashion brand that brings finely crafted designs for the urban Indian woman. Known for designing International fashion wear with Indian sensibilities, the brand showcases it’s collections in 2 seasons every year. Founded in 1973, Creative Group, one of India’s leading exporters, realized its ability and versatility of offering creatively designed women’s wear in 2006 and later introduced 109°F followed by Fusion Beats in March, 2012. Fusion Beats is a women’s wear brand which amalgamates ethnic and western wear for the woman who is urban as well as traditional. The company also launched another brand, O2xygen in Autumn/ Winter, 2012.
Target Consumer: Urban women in the age group of 24- 25 years, cosmopolitan women with a bold and carefree view of the world, women who are aware of global trends and want to look fresh and beautiful. They are urban-minded, have an active social life and are always confident of their style. On the other side, Fusion Beats caters to women who are urban yet traditional.
Product Basket: Dresses, jumpsuits, tops, palazzos, denims, jackets, coats, skirts, shorts, tunics, bomber jackets, crop tops, culottes, inners, jeggings, leggings, shrugs, sweaters, and trousers among others. Fusion Beats’ product basket contains dresses, tops, palazzos, jackets, coats, skirts, shorts, tunics, bomber jackets, crop tops, culottes, inners, jeggings, leggings, shrugs, sweaters, trousers, etc.
Top Selling Products: While tops and dresses contribute to most of the sales for 109°F, kurtas and palazzos sell most at Fusion Beats.
Retail Presence: The brands are present in all the metro cities and also in many tier -I and tier -II cities. 109°F and Fusion Beats are also present in countries like UAE, Iraq, Kuwait, Nepal and Qatar. The two fashion brands also retail through e-commerce websites like, Abof, Flipkart, Jabong, Landmarkshops, Paytm, Shoppersstop, Snapdeal, Myntra, Amazon, Nnow, Tatacliq, Voonik and Vilara.
Future Plans: The brands are focusing more on understanding the choices of the target group. The core product categories would remain the same, however, plans are to modify them with different silhouttes. Products like crop tops, tie tops and bell sleeves will be seen in stores in the times to come. In terms of retail expansion, the two brands are aggressively expanding their EBOs, MBOs and LFS in other metros and also tier -II and tier -III cities and towns.
Brand Associations: 109°F collaborated with fashion designer Nishka Lulla and launched a vibrant collection featuring jumpsuits, dresses, Nishka’s signature twin-sets and more. Bollywood actress Athiya Shetty unveiled the “109°F by Nishka Lullla” collection.
22 BIBA
Biba, a Punjabi endearment for a young and pretty girl, is a homegrown ethnic wear brand, started by Meena Bindra in 1986 from her home in Mumbai. Soon, the brand started spreading its wings in and around the city as the product’s styling and beautiful hand block prints started getting fantastic response from the local communities, including many film stars as well. The retail revolution in the country gave the brand the desired recognition and an opportunity to grow across the country.
Symbolising the strength and the spirit of today’s woman, Biba today is the most loved ethnic wear brand in the country. With a prime objective of providing trend setting and fashionable Indian attire, Biba products are available in all three categories of SKD (Salwar Kameez Dupatta), M&M (Mix & Match) and unstitched fabric. What began as a fashionable and affordable line remains the brand’s ethos today: fashion at affordable price.
Milestones and Successes: Biba pioneered Bollywood merchandising with the film, Na Tum Jano Na Hum, in 2004 and covered ten more projects, including blockbusters such as Devdas, Hulchul, and Baghban. The brand was also the first to introduce I-shop concept with Shoppers Stop.
Images Group has awarded Biba as the ‘Most Admired Women’s Indian Brand’ on several occasions and the brand has also received ‘The Best Indian Wear Brand’ from Shoppers Stop, Myntra, Youth Marketing awards to name a few. Meena Bindra, its founder and chairperson has been awarded ‘Lifetime Achievement Award’ by CMAI and Franchise India for her contribution to the apparel industry.
Target Consumer: Biba’s wide range of collection caters to all age groups starting from 18 to 45 years. The popular demand from its avid patrons has led the company to introduce Biba Girls, a dedicated range for kids between 2 to 12 years.
Product Basket: The current product portfolio includes SKD (Salwar Kameez Dupatta), ethnic mix-and-match, kurtas, palazzos, leggings, skirts, unstitched pieces, etc. Its SKD and mix-and-match are the highest contributors to the overall sales.
Retail Mapping: Biba currently has 225 stores across 105 cities and is growing at a rapid pace. While the metros do very well, it has presence in tier -II cities as well and are responding. It has its e-commerce site www.biba.in and has presence on Jabong, Myntra, Abof, Amazon and Flipkart to name a few.
Domestic Retail Expansion Plans: It hopes to add 200 more stores in over the next three years and will make Biba a 1000 crore brand by 2018. It also aims to capture three percent of the womens ethnic wear market by 2020.
International Markets: It plans to offer online delivery to a few international markets.
Omnichannel Presence: It has started Biba home delivery from its stores. This is an initiative taken to avoid any sale loss. Customers have the option of booking garments that they don’t find their size in or any particular style online from the store. These garments will be delivered to their doorstep in 48 hours. This is a great initiative and it will enhance the brand’s omni channel presence.
33 Chemistry
A highly reputed manufacturer whose rich expertise spans across 35 years, Chemistry Design Limited eventually went on to specialize in women’s and girls wear. The brand has been exporting women’s wear from the early 1990s, supplying to top international brands like Zara, Pramod, Quicksilver, Roxy, DKNY, etc. In the early 2000s when the quota regime was being abolished, the company decided to venture into the domestic market with the brand Chemistry. The launch was modest, with just just one store, yet the brand came into prominence because of its unique products and the store count escalated to 4, in the very the first year of the debut. Today, Chemistry has 40 exclusive brand outlets.
The brand also has also developed a series of sub categories to the core brand — Chemistry Girl, which targets the age group of 7 to 14 years, and a mass market brand called CHM. Chemistry plans to double its business in the coming 2-3 years from its current turnover of Rs 70 crore.
Target Consumer: Chemistry primarily targets the 20 plus young women who is newly married, or just has started working or has just become a mother and is very body conscious.
Product Basket: Chemistry has dresses, tops, jumpsuits, bottoms, leggings, jeggings, denims, shorts, skirts and layering pieces like cardigans, jackets. It also has accessories like bag, shoes, sunglasses etc., in it’s retail kitty.
Price Points: Average price point for top-wear would range from Rs 1,100 and go upto Rs 2,400, with the sweet spot being around Rs 1,500- Rs 1,600. Dresses are available from Rs 1,800 to Rs 4,000.
Retail Mapping: Currently, the brand has 40 exclusive brand outlets (EBOs) ranging from 700 to 2000 sq.ft., out of this only 4-5 stores are franchised. In large format stores, the brand is available in Central. Chemistry is available on all key online retail channels.
Domestic Retail Expansion Plans: The brand is already in talks with Shoppers Stop, Lifestyle etc. The company has plans to open more EBOs, esp., in Siliguri, Bhopal, Nagpur and one more in Kolkata along with stores in Jamshedpur, Goa etc.
International Markets: Chemistry is interested to enter the markets of Sri Lanka, Singapore, and Malaysia by 2018.
44 Deal Jeans
Deal Jeans are a fashion empowerment that a woman uses, to bring out the most defining aspect of her personality. Deal Jeans started off with formal wear for women in the year 2000 and gradually shifted its focus to designer denims. Denims were rare and not focused much by brands in those days. With added consumer demands, the brand introduced denims for girls (kids) and when demand rose further, it introduced upper wear for women and girls in 2008. Today, the brand is positioned as a popular brand for casual wear and designer denims, and excellent fits and diverse international styles add to its perfection.
Milestones and Successes: Deal Jeans takes great pride inhaving won prestigious awards in garment industry such as:
• Quality Brand India Award2016-2020.
• National Industrial ExcellenceAward 2016.
• Best Ladies Western Wear Brandin 2015 Award by CMAI.
• Reliance Trends’ Images BestPerforming Women Wear Brand in 2014.
Target Consumer: The brand’s core target is women between 18 to 35 years of age. These women are mainly fashion seekers with a lot of style, attitude and flair.
Product Basket: It offers 18 product categories namely, denim, dungarees, tops, dresses, jeggings, skirts, blazers, jackets, sweatshirts, shirts, tunics, shorts, trousers, jumpsuits, etc.
Retail Mapping: Most of the business is undertaken through multi-brand stores in tier -II and -III cities, while the brand’s retail business is channelised through large format stores. It is also available on all leading online shopping portals.
Retail Expansion Plans: Currently, Deal Jeans has four exclusive brand outlets (franchised) and 10 more exclusive stores are in pipeline. It is planning to open 50 exclusive stores in the coming two years.
55 Desi Belle
Desi Belle was launched in 2010 by Re-Source World Exim to fulfill the need of ladies fusion wear. The brand was conceptualized with the idea of evolving the way women dress in India. The romance created using western/euro silhouettes, fashion right prints and themes paired with reinvented Indian styles makes it the most desirable brand globally. The mantra is to create affordable fashion for the ageless and self-confident women.
Milestones & Successes: The brand has witnessed rapid growth. Within a short span, it has become a pan India brand. Soon, it will launch its western wear brand, Miss Desi Belle.
Target Consumer: The brand targets ladies who are fashion inclined.
Product Basket: The product range comprises both western and Indo-western styles. It offers tops, tunics, kurtas, maxidresses, palazzos, pants, leggings, skirts, culottes, etc.
Retail Mapping: Desi Belle has a pan India network reaching every market through exclusive stores, multi-brand outlets, various retailers such as Central, Brand Factory, etc., and online partners like Amazon, Flipkart, Jabong, Tata Cliq, Voonik, Gofynd, Limeroad, Shopclues, Paytm and the company’s website www. desibelle.com
Domestic Retail Expansion Plans: The brand aims to increase its sales turnover by 25-30 percent and total retail space by 15-20 percent.
Omnichannel Presence: Desi Belle is available across all types of retail formats such as exclusive stores, multi-brand stores, large format stores, e-commerce portals as well as distribution network. According to the brand, every business channel have its contribution to the business.
66 Indian Ink
The ethnic wear brand, Indian Ink was launched in 2015 by Suditi Industries to capture the growing women’s retail sector in India. Founded in 1991 as a processing plant, Suditi Industries, over the years has grown in both size and scale. Today, this industry boasts of a complete garment set-up with knitting, dyeing, printing, finishing and garment departments. This also allows them to control all the processes in the value chain, thus increasing its ability to provide standardised good quality products. Similarly, certificates like the ISO 9001: 2000, GOTS and OEKO TEX S-100 strengthen its reputation in the textile industry and reiterate the mantra for professionalism and high standards.
Target Consumer: Indian Ink’s core target customers are women between the age group of 18 to 35 years. They can be students, homemakers, working women, etc.
Product Basket: The brand offers churidar-kurta-dupatta (CKD), salwar-kurta-dupatta (SKD), kurtis, tunics, tops, shirts, dresses, pants, palazzos, leggings, dupattas, etc. Its top selling product is mix-and-match combo (kurti and leggings).
Retail Mapping: At present, the brand’s products are available across India through exclusive brand stores, large format stores, shop-in-shop formats, distributorship and e-commerce. The brand has strong presence in north India, especially in Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Delhi. Moreover, tier -I and -II market is growing very fast and the brand is generating 60 percent of its revenue from these cities.
Domestic Retail Expansion Plans: Indian Ink has plans to expand its exclusive retail outlets to 14 stores by the end of this year. Similarly, it will reach 25 stores by December 2017 and to a total of 40 stores in the end of 2018.
International Markets: It has plans to tap overseas market after two years. As of now, it is looking only at domestic market for brand expansion.
Omnichannel Presence: The brand believes in being omnipresent and be available at all the channels where its customers expect it to be. Furthermore, distribution, e-commerce and multi-brand outlets are helping Indian Ink in multiplying the brand’s turnover.
77 Juelle
Formed in 2009, Juelle is a casual women’s wear brand. Juelle has created a new era in women’s wear market within a very short span of time since its launch in the Indian market. The brand provides high-end fashion to Indian women based on traditional and international trends. It’s collections are synonymous with femininity, fun and funky. The brand is known for offering designer quality knits along with the updated trends so that it’s costumers never fail to make a striking statement.
Target Consumer: Juelle is a young, trendy and fashionable women’s wear brand. It is the most popular among women and girls in the age group of 18 to 35 years.
Product Basket: Currently, the brand offers tops, sweatshirts, sweaters, coats, jackets, dresses and gowns. Amongst all, its winter wear tops and sweatshirts are the most selling products. Furthermore, sweaters and sweatshirts are its core product range.
Retail Mapping: Currently, the brand’s retail business is purely based on multi-brand outlets. It has a strong brand recall in upper part of north India as well as in the country’s middle-east regions. According to the brand, metros are comparatively saturated these days with the intrusion of big international brands. Whereas in tier -I and -II cities, the thrust for fashionable brand is still alive. The purchasing power of people in these cities has increased and it is easy to position a brand in these area.
Meanwhile, online retail is a new medium for the Indian consumer. It has achieved huge volumes and turnover in the last few years. But still, the brand feels that it is majorly a discount segment where the net profitability to a manufacturer or a retailer is not visible or not present at the moment. It is waiting for the market to mature and the discounts to settle in order to have a feasible form of retail channel.
Domestic Retail Expansion Plans: Juelle is planning to increase its presence in multi-brand stores in areas where it was present earlier such as, SEC B and C cities. Also, it is planning to increase the production capacity of pre-winter and light-weight materials to meet the demand of the season.
88 Latin Quarters
Latin Quarters is a premium fashion brand that has represented style and quality since its inception in 2006. It is a story of enduring passion, inspired by global trends, art and intimacy of boutiques. The brand always had the best customer offering in each and every market. It delivers premium quality and incredible value in categories spanning fashion apparel, accessories and handbags for style conscious women. Currently, the brand retails through 145 locations, of which 17 are exclusive stores and 128 are department stores like Shoppers Stop, Central, Kapsons, spread across 60 cities all over the country. It is also available at its own e-commerce website and at Myntra, Jabong, Amazon and Flipkart.
Milestones & Successes: It received the “Best Brand of the Year” – Women Western Apparel category at Shoppers Stop, Pinnacle Awards, 2014.
Target Consumer: Latin Quarters is positioned as a premium women’s western wear brand. It caters to the women of upper-middle and an elite class aged between 25 to 45 years with disposable income to spend and an awareness of international fashion.
Product Basket: The collection comprises basics to evening dresses and winter wear. The price bracket varies between `999- `6,500. Its top selling range in summer are dresses and in winters it is jackets.
Retail Mapping: The brand’s future plans include expansion into tier -II and -III cities. For the next few years, it is targeting all the tier -II and -III cities. In addition, it is also exploring opportunities in Middle East, South East Asia and African markets as a part of its expansion plans. On a long term, it plans to reach 60 exclusive outlets and over 200 points-ofsales in the next three years. Also, Latin Quarters is in talks with various private equity firms to fund its growth plans.
Domestic Retail Expansion Plans: The brand is looking forward to opening stores in cities such as Lucknow, Indore, Delhi NCR, Kolkata, Ahmedabad, Hyderabad, Chennai, etc.
International Markets: It is looking for suitable partners who can run franchise stores with them in overseas market.
99 Mohey
Mohey, a range of celebration wear for women was launched last year (2015) by Vedant Fashions Pvt. Ltd., which also owns the brand, Manyavar. The label is backed by years of collective experience, values and passion. Founded with the core Manyavar values, each piece of lehenga, saree, suit and gown is handpicked for its unmatched signature. The brand is available at 40 exclusive Mohey stores. It has plans to reach 5,00,000 sq.ft. Of retail space across India and abroad by 2020.
Milestones & Successes: 2015: Mohey was launched with a store in Karol Bagh, New Delhi.
2016: First exclusive flagship store was opened in Lucknow (Hazratganj).
2016: New Jersey store was launched for both Manyavar and Mohey.
2016: Signed Bollywood actress Aditi Rao Hydari as the brand ambassador for Mohey.
Target Consumer: The core customers are women. The brand focuses on celebration wear for women including teenage girls and middle-aged ladies.
Product Basket: The brand offers a wide array of lehengas, sarees, suits and gowns.
Retail Mapping: At present, the brand is focusing on tier-I cities.
Domestic Retail Expansion Plans: It aims to reach 5,00,000 sq.ft. of retail space across India and abroad by 2020.
International Markets: The brand has stores in Dubai and Sharjah (UAE), Dhanmondi (Bangladesh) and New Jersey (USA).
1010 Monte Carlo
Monte Carlo introduced a bold and energetic ‘alpha female’ range in its women collection in 2006. The brand was launched in 1984 as signature brand by Oswal Woollen Mills, and completely transformed Indian garments. The brand’s tagline ‘it’s the way you make me feel’, is an expression perfectly reflecting the love, warmth and care that Monte Carlo has always delivered ever since its inception.
Target Consumer: The brand targets men and women. It also offers premium styling range for tweens between 9 to 14 years under Tweens Monte Carlo brand.
Product Basket: The women range includes tops, tees, t-shirts, shirts, kurtis, denims, dresses and shorts. For men, the collection includes a variety of jeans, denim shirts, t-shirts, tees including a wide range of track suits, Nehru jackets, lounge sets, bermuda sets, individual lowers and trousers. The ‘tweens collection’ aimed at young boys and girls, is divided into the several themes – indigo ocean, world traveler, sporty rugby’s, cut & sew and pattern prints.
Retail Mapping: Currently, Monte Carlo is available through more than 235 exclusive brand stores and over 1,500 multi-brand
outlets in India and abroad. The brand recently opened its first outlet in Mumbai (Maharashtra).
International Markets: The brand has marked its presence in Nepal & Bangladesh with its exclusive outlets.
Omnichannel Presence: Monte Carlo’s products reach the end user through different channels like exclusive brand outlets, multi-brand outlets and large formats stores. Its products are available online, retailing through its dedicated website www. montecarlo.in and is also available on other leading e-commerce portals such as Jabong, Myntra, Snapdeal, Amazon, etc.
1111 NOI
Launched in 2003 by Krislon Group, NOI was conceptualised keeping the need of the modern Indian women in mind. The brand embraces multi-cultural backgrounds with a fresh perspective on feminity and tailoring. It strives to add various possibilities of everyday clothing in a new way with a collection that adds freshness and newness to the wardrobe. Moreover, the Krislon Group was established in 1971 and has made its presence felt in different industry segments in national as well as international markets.
Milestones & Successes: NOI has many awards to its credit, the most prestigious being ‘The emerging brand of the category for the year 2013’ by India Fashion Forum in Mumbai.
Target Consumer: Its core customer is 23- 40 years old, financially independent women who love being fashionable. They are modern yet rooted, and can effortlessly switch between western and ethnic wear. NOI is all about bringing the international fashion at an affordable price. Its clothes are trendy and customised for Indian body-type, giving women the sense of easy glamour. It is subtle and thoughtful in its designs and that manifests into the detailing in its clothing.
Product Basket: NOI aims to be the complete wardrobe solution provider for women in the category. It’s collection currently comprises tops, tees, shirts, jackets, tunics, dresses, palazzos, culottes, skirts, jeggings and leggings. Apart from this, it also offers accessories like jewellery, handbags, scarves and stoles.
Retail Mapping: The brand’s retail network is spread pan India, with West and South being strong grounds. According to the brand, the maximum business comes from tier -II and -III cities. As far as online model is concerned, NOI is available across all major fashion portals like Jabong, Myntra, Abof, Amazon, Flipkart and Snapdeal. It is also working on going commercial with its website www.noi.in, in the first quarter of 2017.
Domestic Retail Expansion Plans: Expansion in tier -II and -III cities through franchise route is its strategy for the next two years. Similarly, organic growth in online market and large format stores is on the cards.
1212 Numero Uno
Numero Uno traces its links back to the 80s when denim started making its presence felt in the country. Inspired by these changing trends, the fashion-savvy Indian youth aspired for a pair of denim. Meanwhile, not many national brands offered the same and international brands were out of the reach of masses. This marked the entry of Numero Uno jeans wear in India. Today, Numero Uno is the most admired brand in jeans wear in the country. It is well present in almost all the parts of North India, alongside its steadily increasing presence in Maharashtra, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu.
Women’s Wear Profile: It has been more than two decades when women’s wear was introduced by Numero Uno. Consequently, introduction in different categories in women’s wear range has brought progress to the brand.
Women’s Wear Share: According to the brand, 20 percent of its share comes from the women’s wear. The women’s wear segment has always been dominated by fashion. While, men’s wear has always abided by trends but they were slow moving, very conservative and had very little to do with the fashion cycle.
Milestones & Successes: The brand has received DFU Publication’s Inside Fashion Brand Award for excellence in retail performance in women’s wear under western casual category.
Target Consumer: Numero Uno is constantly defining new fashion trends catering to consumer preferences. It targets consumers in the age bracket of 18-35 years. Primarily, a youthful, trendy and fashionable woman who does not compromise on quality, fit, design and comfort is its core customer for women’s range.
Product Basket: During summer season, the product range comprises t-shirts, shirts, dresses, trousers and denims. Shirts, t-shirts and denims are its best selling range during this period. In winter season, it drifts to outerwear such as jackets, sweatshirts, sweaters, flat-knits, trousers, denims and dresses. The most selling range is jackets and denims during this period.
Retail Mapping: In Numero Uno, the business between men’s and women’s is 80:20 ratio, where 20 per cent is the contribution from women’s category. It has strong presence in online market with major e-commerce players like Myntra, Jabong, Flipkart, etc.
Retail Expansion Plans: The brand plans to increase its geographical reach, especially in South and East India.
Omnichannel Presence: Presence in online market places, large format stores, multi-brand outlets and company-owned stores makes it well present in Omnichannel.
1313 Oner
Oner, as a brand, marked its presence in 1995 as an exclusive winter wear brand for women. Later, the brand developed into an all-season brand providing complete wardrobe solution for the modern day woman. The brand, well known for its commitment to sustainable fashion, has also had great success with its conscious
collection that extends to include party wear outfits to all-season wear. The brand was launched by Sarjeewan Knitwear. It is an apparel company established in 1956 in Ludhiana. The company initiated with specialisation in hosiery products with state-of-the-art machinery producing winter wear segment in India.
Target Consumer: The brand focuses on the middle and upper economy class, providing them the latest western fashion at value for money.
Product Basket: Oner primarily offers women’s complete upper wear range. Knitwear forms the core of its product line. The brand specialises in a complete range of winter wear including jackets and coats.
Retail Mapping: Oner has a strong brand presence in the domestic markets with a market base of more than 800 A+ category retailers, which also include multi-brand outlets across the country. The brand is widely available at large format stores like Shopper Stop, Globus, Reliance Trends, and online platforms like Myntra, Flipkart, Snapdeal, etc. It also has three exclusive brand outlets in Ludhiana, Mussorie and Shimla.
Domestic Retail Expansion Plans: It is planning to open more exclusive stores across India. Oner is also focusing on non-winter markets like South and West India.
International Markets: It supplies to Middle East and CISR countries.
1414 Spykar
Established in 1992, Spykar has evolved from a leading fashion jeans wear brand into a lifestyle brand. Keeping pace with the fashion dynamism, the brand at every point epitomises global fashion and is a beacon of effortless style. With an elaborate experience of over two decades and an extensive insight into global fashion trends across markets, coupled with sharp business acumen, Spykar has been synonymous with aspirational fashion and has emerged to be the most preferred choice due to its quality and new age product lines.
Women’s Wear Profile: Today, western wear is more accepted by the society as everyday wear. The comfort and the style factor encourages more women to opt for western wear. Also, inhibitions are reduced considerably among women when opting for western wear.
Women’s Wear Share: According to the brand, women’s wear contributes to 12 percent of the overall sales. And the brand wants to increase this contribution to 30 per cent.
Milestones & Successes: As per a survey conducted by IMRB in 2015, it found that Spykar is positioned among the top three in the following categories – Most Recommended Brand, Top of the Mind Recall and First Choice of Jeans Brand. According to a leading daily, it is a matter of pride that a truly homegrown jeans wear brand stands tall shoulder-to-shoulder with the top international brands in the country.
Target Consumer: The brand targets young urban women in the age group of 18 to 30 years. Its women patrons appreciate fashion and have high aspirations. These women like contemporary style of fashion and seek freedom of expression.
Product Basket: Spykar is an iconic Indian brand, which houses jeans wear and has strong hold over denim. The product range comprises denims, shirts, t-shirts, non-denim bottoms and tops. It also offers accessories like belts, socks, perfumes, deodorants and bags.
Retail Mapping: The brand retails from over 200 standalone stores, more than 1,200 retailers across 330 cities in India. As an extension to physical outlets, Spykar clothing and accessories are now available online at www.spykar.com.
1515 Vamas
Vamas is a pioneer and one of the country’s leading manufacturer of ready-towear designer blouse segment. The brand’s journey started in 1960s with a matching store and has since, evolved. With a vision to provide customers with ready-to-wear designer blouses, Vamas came into existence in October 2009. From the age of ‘first saree and then blouse’ to ‘first blouse and then saree’, Vamas has been a trendsetter.
Target Consumer: Its core target consumers constitute of women, who are more than 15 years of age and belong to middle to higher income class.
Product Basket: The brand’s product range consists of saree blouses, cholis, crop tops and jackets.
Retail Mapping: Vamas is present all over India, South being its strongest market. It has its own website www.vamas.in and is also present through leading portals like Flipkart, Amazon, Snapdeal and many more.
International Markets: Its international business comprises distribution to leading saree stores in USA, Canada, UK and others.
1616 W
Milestones & Successes: While W has been a much celebrated brand since inception, recently it received the ‘Images Most Admired Fashion Brand of the Year’ award in 2016 and 2015; ‘Images Most Admired Retailer’ for digital marketing campaign; ‘Images Most Admired Retailer’ for turnaround story; ‘Retail Marketing Campaign of the Year’ for unlikeboring campaign; ‘Retail Marketing Campaign of the Year’ for unusuals campaign; and ‘Best E-retailer of the Year’. It also received ‘Best Women’s Ethnic Wear Brand’ by Myntra in 2015; Shoppers Stop Pinnacle Awards 2015, Reliance Trends Best Performing Partner 2015 and Asia Retail Summit Retail Marketing Campaign of the Year 2015.
Target Consumer: Its core audience lies in the age group of 25 to 35 years. It’s customers belongs to SEC A and B segments. According to the brand, W woman is bold, trendy and unafraid of being different and standing out. She is quintessentially Indian, but with a global outlook. She respects traditions, but is not ritualistic. She is independent – a working woman, basically financially independent who makes her own decisions and does not seek approvals.
Product Basket: The brand provides its customers a full wardrobe solution with different product ranges in the market. It offers diverse merchandise like kurtas, kurtis, palazzos, pants, culottes, churidars, skirts, jackets, gilets, tops, office wear and drapes. These products can be used as day-or-work wear, festive wear, occasion wear, fusion wear, etc.
Retail Mapping: The brand is retailed through more than 230 exclusive brand stores across metropolitans and key tier -I and -II cities. It also has a presence in over 900 multi-brand outlets with over 550 key accounts pan India. Its channel partners include Shoppers Stop, Lifestyle, Central, Reliance, Max, Pantaloons, etc. It is also available on Jabong, Amazon, Snapdeal, Abof, Flipkart and Myntra.
Domestic Retail Expansion Plans: The brand has plans to expand to new markets and untapped geographies and deeper penetration into tier -II and -III cities. Apart from this, it will also focus on opening strategic stores in key markets in existing cities.
International Markets: This year, it expanded its offerings to international clientele through stores in Sri Lanka and Mauritius. Witnessing tremendous response in Mauritius and Sri Lanka, the brand has plans to add more stores in near future.
Omnichannel Presence: W Genie is a simple and sleek sales executive app Omnichannel solution which enables sales executives to access central warehouse in real time and book orders according to customer requirements. It is a cross device solution which works seamlessly on desktop, mobile, tablets etc., with multiple users. It also resolves loss of sale issue due to size unavailability of required products through an online mode. The order can be placed within three clicks. The app is present across all stores and is equally impacting sales and customer experience.