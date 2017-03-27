Shoppers Stop partners ToneTag for sound-based contactless payments

Shoppers Stop partners ToneTag for sound-based contactless payments

Shoppers Stop has partnered with , a proximity communications firm, to integrate and deploy sound-based contactless payments at its stores. This technology will use sound-waves from mobile phones to enable customers to make ‘cardless’, ‘cashless’ and ‘contactless’ payments at all 84 Shoppers Stop stores spread across the country.

With ToneTag’s sound pay technology, customers can make secure payments within a matter of seconds and experience a faster check out

“Our collaboration with ToneTag is yet another step in the direction of digitising all our Shoppers Stop stores. Our paramount focus is to offer our customers a convenient, fast and enhanced shopping experience. With ToneTag’s sound-based technology, our customers will now have multiple payment options for a smooth, fast and convenient shopping experience,” said Customer Care Associate & Managing Director, , .

“Shoppers Stop’s contribution towards digitisation has been exemplary. I am a strong believer that Shoppers Stop and ToneTag will continue to strive for best consumer experience by bringing great retail technology with simple user interface,” said CEO, ToneTag, .

ToneTag’s technology uses audio signals or ‘tone tags’ for data exchange between devices. Payment instructions can be transmitted, using a sound signal, through a traditional phone line, without any additional hardware or software requirements or dependencies. This makes highly inter-operable and secure cashless payments possible from any mobile phone to another phone or computing device.

