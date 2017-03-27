Spykar expands product portfolio; launches perfume for men

Popular denim brand Spykar has expanded its product portfolio by foraying into the perfumery space.

It has launched a men’s perfume, RPS, replete with a fresh, sporty and energetic fragrance.

Currently, the perfume comes in Grapefruit, Marine, Mandarin Orange, Aromatic, Fresh Spicy, Jasmine, Oakmoss, Patchouli, and Amber fragrances.

Known for its youth appeal and vigour, Spykar is one of the most admired casualwear brands in India today. The first chapter of its success story was written over 20 years ago, when its founder and managing director Prasad Pabrekar, a qualified engineer with laundry business background, found his calling in the denim industry. The vast repertoire of technical knowledge in denim finishing gained via laundry business came in handy for him while setting up his own denim manufacturing venture.

Incepted as a denim manufacturer in 1992, Spykar today has earned for itself strong brand equity as India’s leading young fashion retailer. Even as denim remains its core product, the company has continued to add a range of products and categories to its portfolio to keep up with the changing market dynamics.