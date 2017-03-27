Reckitt Benckiser expects online sales in India to account 10 pc of total sales

UK-based FMCG major Reckitt Benckiser expects online sales in India to account for 10 per cent of its total sales in the country by 2020.

According to a PTI report: The company, which has an exclusive business partnership with Amazon, more than doubled its online business in the last one year and is confident of maintaining the momentum.

“Our objective is that by 2020, 10 per cent of our sales should come from e-commerce,” Marketing Director, RB India, Rohit Jindal was quoted by PTI as saying.

He, however, declined to share the current contribution of the online segment to the total sales. RB India is an unlisted entity in India. In 2016, RB as a group had revenue of 9,891 million pounds.

On the growth of online sales in India, Jindal said it has been growing at 20-25 per cent month on month.

“The business has doubled two-and-a-half times last year,” he was quoted by PTI as saying, adding that the company expected a similar growth this year, too.

Last year, RB had stated that India would soon be among its top three markets globally, with health and hygiene business led by power brands such as Dettol, Harpic and Durex expected to drive growth in the country.

Jindal said that for RB India, rural markets will continue to be a big driver, with small volume sachets slated to play a key role.

“We expect a growth rate of 32-35 per cent in rural areas,” he was quoted by PTI as saying.

The company will also introduce more brands from its global portfolio to drive its growth and foray into new sectors.

As part of the strategy, the company today introduced new ‘Durex Jeans’ condoms under its sexual well-being brand Durex. RB India is also looking to consolidate its position in the contraceptive market.

Jindal said that currently the Indian condom market is around Rs 1,300 crore and RB India has an 8 per cent share.

“In most of the countries in which we operate, Durex has 60-70 per cent market share,” he told PTI, hinting at the company’s ambitions in the segment in India.