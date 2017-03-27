Yuvraj Singh launches his sports lifestyle brand YWC on Jabong

Legendary Indian Cricket all-rounder Yuvraj Singh has launched his sports lifestyle brand YWC on Jabong.

YWC was launched officially last year in September. The brand which sells through its own portal www.ywcfashion.com will now also be available on Jabong and will offer a variety of products for men and women such as t-shirts, joggers, track pants, jackets and hoodies ranging from Rs. 899 onwards.

Yuvraj Singh unveiled the YWC collection along with Head of Jabong, Gunjan Soni and Chief Business Officer, Jabong, Rahul Taneja.

YWC is Yuvraj’s own label and is an offset of his foundation ‘YouWeCan’ – an NGO dedicated towards working for cancer-related causes, funding education for cancer surviving kids and much more.

“YWC is built around the ethos – Live, Dare and Inspire – and aims to motivate individuals to fight against insurmountable odds, have courage and make fighters out of all of us. Jabong has a dedicated base of sports-loving and fashion-forward shoppers and will be an excellent platform for YWC to connect with more individuals and inspire them to have the grit and determination to overcome unassailable difficulties. The sale proceeds from YWC contribute to support YOUWECAN Foundation, established for the empowerment of cancer patients and survivors. I am sure YWC will continue to reach a wider sect through its association with Jabong,” said Yuvraj Singh, owner of You We Can Ventures.

“Yuvraj has won extraordinary battles against all odds and has always managed to come out on the top. Be it his comeback from the ACL tear or his fight against cancer, Yuvi has constantly proved that hard work and determination conquers all. We are excited to bring on board, a brand such as YWC to our portfolio of sports lifestyle products, the spirit of which will surely resonate with the shoppers on Jabong. A significant percentage of revenue from all YWC sales goes toward funding Yuvraj’s Foundation and it gives us immense pleasure to be a part of this great cause,” said Chief Merchandising Officer Jabong, Kalyan Kumar Gunasekaran.

The collection is inspired by street-style and classic vintage looks entirely made with superior quality Supima cotton and sports bold silhouettes, prints as well as color blocking in neutral colors. Additionally, camouflage prints and vintage knit shirts are the showstoppers of the collection. YWC will also be introducing denims to their collection. The Spring/Summer collection will have trendy-summer outfits for both men and women.