Denims are universal favourite apparel: Masaba Gupta

Fashion designer Masaba Gupta, who has collaborated with an ongoing Denim Festival here, says denims are loved the world over.

The Denim Festival at the High Street Phoenix here, is exhibiting the evolution of denims in collaboration with Masaba and other brands like Gas, Wrangler, Jack & Jones, Only, Forever New, Lee, Vero Moda, Celio and Pepe Jeans. These are exhibiting the evolution of denims.

“The Denim fest is a great fashion initiative. It’s a nice way of celebrating denims which is a universal favourite apparel which is agnostic of trends and genders. Since my new collection is all about denims, I can very well relate to the fest,” Masaba told IANS.

Known for her quirky and colourful prints, Masaba’s new range is a mix of playful polkas with tinges of pink and silver foil.

“The denim range is specially tailored with silhouettes like relaxed jackets, button down skirts, bow tops, oversized trousers and bustier and the denim sari perfect for the summer stroll,” she said.

The fest, which started on March 22, will end on March 30.