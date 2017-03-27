Deal Jeans confers ‘Trendsetter of the Year’ titles on actors Abhishek Bachchan, Alia Bhatt

Deal Global Fashion Pvt Ltd in association with HT Most Stylish Awards have conferred actors Abhishek Bachchan and Alia Bhatt with the ‘HT Most Stylist Male and Female Trendsetters of the Year’ titles. The awards were presented to the actors by CEO of Deal Jeans, Apeksha Patel.

Apeksha Patel said at the event, “I am privileged to be associated with HT Most Stylish Awards as it’s a great platform to present our latest Spring summer collection.”

This year, Deal’s SS 17 collection brings pastels to the wardrobe. The latest collection is extremely pocket-friendly, within the customer’s budget.

Crop tops, cold shoulder tops, denims with bling studs and beads, ripped denims and shorts are the varieties to choose from – all at great prices. Denim dresses are also on the display for some cool effect.

The best part about Deal Jeans’ latest collection is its accommodating nature to suit any body shape.

Deal brings exquisite range in this category crafted in varying fabrics, patterns and colours.