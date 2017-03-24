Sunil Nair, VP IT & Business Solutions, Spar Hypermarket India

VP IT & Business Solutions
From apparel, electronics and home furnishings to hypermarkets and supermarkets, there isn’t a retail format Sunil Nair hasn’t explored.
Nair has gained a global perspective on the evolution of retail from brick-and-mortar to today’s Omnichannel approach.
Besides keen insight, he has a flair for innovation in everything retail. A case in point would be the Web + Mobile Quote & Order Management System he helped create for Farm to Fork, which helps commodity buyers better connect with farmers.
The top five priorities for Sunil for 2016-2018 are:
- Build a single customer experience across channels
- Build/ Enhance the mobile strategy
- Big Data Strategy: Storage and Analysis
- Reducing Costs
- Internet of Things
The top five challenges retailers will face from a technology point of view according to Sunil Nair are:
- Optimization of multi-channel supply and fulfillment chains
- Better demand forecasting
- Rapidly Changing Customer Preferences
- Cutting back on lead times and inventory holding
- Multi-system Integration with Applications