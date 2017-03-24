Sunil Nair

VP IT & Business Solutions

Spar Hypermarket India

From apparel, electronics and home furnishings to hypermarkets and supermarkets, there isn’t a retail format Sunil Nair hasn’t explored.

Nair has gained a global perspective on the evolution of retail from brick-and-mortar to today’s Omnichannel approach.

Besides keen insight, he has a flair for innovation in everything retail. A case in point would be the Web + Mobile Quote & Order Management System he helped create for Farm to Fork, which helps commodity buyers better connect with farmers.

The top five priorities for Sunil for 2016-2018 are:

Build a single customer experience across channels

Build/ Enhance the mobile strategy

Big Data Strategy: Storage and Analysis

Reducing Costs

Internet of Things

The top five challenges retailers will face from a technology point of view according to Sunil Nair are: