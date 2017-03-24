Coca-Cola CMO retires amid leadership changes

Coca-Cola’s global chief marketing officer Marcos de Quinto has put down his papers amid leadership changes, as reported by many international media reports.

The soft drink giant is consolidating its marketing, customer and commercial leadership strategy into one combined function. This is will be headed by a chief growth officer that will report to James Quincey, who will take charge as CEO on May 1. Quincey is Coca-Cola’s current COO.

The company’s top global marketing role will be combined with strategy under a single chief growth officer who will be tasked with driving growth across five strategic drink categories: sparkling; juice/dairy/plant-based; tea and coffee; water; and enhanced waters and energy.

Francisco Crespo, who is from Coke’s Mexico business unit, is expected to take charge as the chief growth officer.

The changes will come into effect when chief operating officer James Quincey becomes the new CEO on 1 May.

Quinto in the last 18 months has made significant changes to the brand’s repositioning. Taste the Feeling, the global marketing campaign that was rolled out under his leadership, is described has the biggest makeover in Coke’s marketing strategy.