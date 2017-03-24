Welspun India re-appoints Rajesh Mandawewala Managing Director

Textile firm Welspun India said that it has re-appointed Rajesh Mandawewala as the managing director for five years.

The board has approved re-appointment of Rajesh Mandawewala as the MD for five years with effect from April 1, subject to approval of the members of the company, Welspun India said in a BSE filing.

Mandawewala, whose term is going to end on March 31, is co-promoter of the firm and has been associated with the company since its inception.

As a key business leader at the Welspun Group, he has enabled the organization’s expansion and global reach in over 50 countries and has led Welspun India’s emergence as one of the most pioneering global textile giants.

A Chartered Accountant by profession, Mandawewala has a rich experience of over 30 years in industries varying from textiles to SAW pipes.