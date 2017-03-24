Marks & Spencer opens first lingerie and beauty store in Lucknow

Marks & Spencer (M&S), the iconic British retailer, is continuing to grow its presence in Lucknow with the launch of the first standalone Lingerie and Beauty store in the city at One Awadh Mall.

The new 1,520 sq.ft. Lingerie and Beauty store is the sixth of its kind in India. The new store aims to offer women exceptional quality, stylish and innovative lingerie and an edited beauty offer in an inviting and inspiring shopping environment.

The latest Spring 17 Collection includes all things delicate and feminine from contemporary essentials through to those more special lingerie sets with soft plush fabrics and sheer and lace finishings. With the offering covering a wide spectrum of colours from romantic blush, to intricate floral prints and bold colour clashes. Customers can shop from a wide choice of lingerie styles and sizes, whether it’s an everyday t-shirt bra, the new modal bra, essential lounge bra or a bralet. The new store will also offer matching sets, shapewear, hosiery, sleepwear and knickers including the No Visible Panty Line (VPL) range through to great value basics with 3 pack knicker sets priced at Rs 699.

The store also showcases a dedicated beauty offer of skincare, fragrance, bath and body products. Exclusively available at M&S, the collection includes sophisticated Rosie for Autograph fragrances, natural body care from the Nature’s Extract range and the nourishing Pure skincare range; specifically developed by M&S to offer a natural skincare. The M&S beauty product ranges start from just Rs 249 for a Nature’s Extract moisturising shower gel.

Service and expert customer advice are at the heart of Marks & Spencer’s Lingerie & Beauty stores. Experienced and well-trained lingerie experts will be on hand to offer free bra fitting services, to ensure everyone can discover that perfect bra fit.

Head of Retail, Marks & Spencer Reliance India, Mohit Bhayana said: “Customers across India have really embraced our high quality, excellent value lingerie and beauty offer and we see a lot of potential in the Lucknow market. Combining expert advice, outstanding customer service and a specialist product offer, our new store at One Awadh Mall offers customers a truly unique shopping experience and we really look forward to welcoming customers to the store.”

Since 2008, when M&S signed its joint venture partnership with Reliance Retail, M&S has accelerated its expansion across India and now has a presence in 27 cities along with an online presence through leading online platforms Amazon.in, Myntra.com and Ajio.com.