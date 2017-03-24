FreeCharge partners with Arvind Lifestyle Brands to increase focus on offline stores

FreeCharge, one of India’s leading digital payments platform will now enable e-wallet payments across leading outlets with Arvind Lifestyle Brands, one of India’s largest and leading lifestyle brands. The partnership will enable FreeCharge to increase focus on offline digital payment services across 700 outlets in 20 states.

Users can avail this feature across outlets such as Arrow, FM, USPA, Gap, TCP, Aeropostale, Unlimited, Gant, Nautica, Ed Hardy and much more and choose from wide assortment of fashion brands for both men and women.

To make the payment, the customer just needs to mention their mobile number and the On-The-Go Pin (OTG) from his FreeCharge app at the store and pay. The OTG pin is a dynamic 4-digit code that resides in the user’s FreeCharge App that keeps changing every 180 seconds and is present even with no internet or phone coverage. From the backend, the servers of the bank and the merchants verify the pin to make the transaction completely seamless and faster.

Speaking on the partnership, Chief Business Officer – FreeCharge, Sudeep Tandon, said, “In these times of digital payments and cashless economy, we are happy to partner with Arvind Lifestyle Brands to provide our users with best shopping and payment experience. At FreeCharge, we constantly strive to provide our users with multiple options to choose from while ensuring the fastest check-out possible. An increasing focus by brands to offer digital payments at offline stores as well proves that we are in the right direction of achieving a digital and less cash society.”

With an increasing focus on digital payments and smart phone penetration, offline stores are increasing digital payment solutions to offer convenience to their customers. FreeCharge is also witnessing this shift and has associated with brands like Shoppers Stop, Pantaloons, Hush Puppies, Bata, Vishal Mega Mart, TCNS Clothing Company Pvt. Ltd (W, Wishful and Aureila) amongst several others.

FreeCharge, also recently announced that its ‘On-The-Go-Pin’ technology has completed 2 million transactions since its launch. The company had developed this innovative feature especially for the Indian users to allow the user to complete the transaction even when there is no internet or phone coverage.

“The feature has immensely helped in making the transaction process swifter for users. Transactions are done in less than 10 seconds using OTG pin making FreeCharge one of the fastest App in the payments business,” added Sudeep Tandon.