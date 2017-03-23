Ranjan Sharma

Head IT & SCM

Bestseller

Ranjan Sharma’s 20+ year career began as a store manager with Vishal Retail where he was incharge of store growth and profitability. He was later appointed as SCM and Logistics Manager with Vishal Retail. It was around this time in his life that contributed towards his deep understanding of retail processes and how to create effective solutions for the same.

Today, as Head of IT and Supply Chain Management for Bestseller Retail India, he is pivotal in building IT roadmaps for the company, business process design, system and process implementation, rollout, review, maintenance and warehousing, and logistics.

Before this, he was associated with Future Supply Chain Solutions Ltd as Head of Information Technology, Future Knowledge Services as Head of Solutioning and Packaged Applications, Vishal Retail Ltd as Head IT and Futurecom as Product Manager.

Sharma’s top five priorities for 2016-2018 are building a single customer experience across channels, building and enhancing the mobile strategy, big data strategy – storage and analysis, reducing costs and Internet of Things.

According to Sharma, top three challenges retailers will face from a technology point of view are obsolescence of existing technologies without consistent innovation, digital disruption and being agile while maintaining high levels of security and scalability.