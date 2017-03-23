Starbucks to create 240,000 jobs globally; to open 12,000 new stores by 2021

Starbucks to create 240,000 jobs globally; to open 12,000 new stores by...

Starbucks, the coffee giant, unveiled its plans on Wednesday to create 240,000 new jobs, with 68,000 of those being in the US.

The company announced its plans for a hiring spree at its annual shareholders meeting.

The announcement comes as Starbucks is heavily focused on growing its business abroad. It’s currently opening one store per day in China, and Starbucks recently entered the Italian market. The coffee chain also plans to add 12,000 new stores worldwide by 2021.

Starbucks boasted that it had reached its initial goal of hiring 10,000 veterans and military spouses ahead of its 2018 deadline and will be expanding its goal to 25,000 by 2025.

In addition, Starbucks is scheduled to open 100 more military family stores throughout the U.S. in the next five years. These stores are designed to support military communities and are staffed by veterans, advocates and military spouses. So far, the chain has 32 of these stores.

Starbucks currently employees 330,000 people globally. The company operates 26,000 stores in 75 countries.

Schultz will step down as CEO on April 3, handing the keys over to Kevin R Johnson, the company’s current COO and President.