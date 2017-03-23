Mad Over Donuts launches an array of waffles

After beating the odds and making the nation fall in love with donuts, Mad Over Donuts pushes the envelope further. This time, with the introduction of its gourmet line of Belgian liege waffles that are going to be available across all its outlets, pan-India.

The liege waffles have a fresh, crispy crust which gives way to a soft, delicious centre. Usually, they are best enjoyed with toppings such as whipped cream, icing sugar, fruit compotes and chocolate.

COO, Mad Over Donuts, Tarak Bhattacharya says, “Mad Over Donuts has been a pioneer in the QSR segment in India, in more ways than one. After making donuts part of the culture of celebration in a market dominated by local sweets, we are introducing a large segment of India to the joys of waffles. With almost 50 outlets across 4 Indian metros, we are the first QSR chain in India to introduce a dedicated line of waffles for wide consumption. Our reach will make sure that waffles too, like donuts, find every foodie who yearns a great gourmet experience. With 11 flavours, our range has been carefully curated to cater to every kind of palate and preference. We are confident that our waffles will be well received by consumers.”

Mad Over Donuts has introduced waffles in11 enticing flavours – Chocolate Chip, Maple Syrup, Rainbow, Blueberry Bliss, Chocolate Brownie, Peanut Butter, Nutty-ella, Cookies and Cream, Salted Caramel and Strawberry Dream.

These enticing waffles are also available for take-away. The waffles have been priced from Rs 99 onwards.