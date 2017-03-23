14 domestic casual wear and athleisure brands to get excited about

While, growth optimism has been all pervasive in the Indian economy for the last 10-15 years, many sub-segments in the apparel segment have demonstrated only single digit growth in the past.
The saving grace for the Indian apparel industry have been categories like casual wear and active wear that have led to the overall sense of euphoria. Riding high on the wave of consumer preference and confidence is the active wear category, poised for extremely dynamic growth, the latest in the product category to get de-segmented from its parent. The category largely encompasses track pants, shorts, sports socks and t-shirts.
Till about a decade ago, there was no need felt to register the size or the growth percentages of active wear. But today, after intense activity in the past seven years, the category has carved out a separate identity for itself.
The estimated size of the active wear category is pegged at more than Rs 6,000 crore per annum and is expected to register double digit growth. T-shirts contribute to almost 40 per cent of the category size. Track pants and shorts comprise 55 per cent and balance is made up of the sale of sports socks.
The high decibel activity in the segment has been getting support from the brick and mortar retailers. With retailers conveniently getting 35-40 per cent margins, the category is emerging as a favourite.
Here’s a round up of some of the best active wear companies in India:
11 Black Panther
Black Panther was launched by Juneja Global, one of India’s leading sportswear label is since more than 30 years. The company has been manufacturing under its own label as well as for leading global sports brands.
The brand has a fully integrated manufacturing infrastructure, right from producing raw materials like yarns and elastics to knitting and processing its own fabrics and manufacturing apparel, socks and other accessories. Leveraging upon its strengths it has consistently registered a YOY growth of 25-30 percent, outperforming the market.
Key Infographics
> No. of EBOs: 8
> No. of SISs: 200
> No. of MBOs: 5,000+
> Presence in: Pan India
> Average sales per sq.ft. per month:`100
> Average bill/ticket size: `1,200
> Same store sales growth: 20%
Target Consumer
The brand targets men, women and juniors, who wish to live or project an active lifestyle, those who are health and fitness freaks.
Product Basket
Positioned as a total sportswear solutions provider, the brand offers conventional outer clothing like sports tees, shorts, jogging bottoms, gym wear, cricket wear and track suits. The brand also offers a vast line of sports accessories, like sport socks, football stockings, athletic supporters, wrist and head bands, knee caps and anklets, caps, bags, etc. To cater to demographics across all age groups and economic strata the brand has budget lines for the hyper stores and premium lines for the lifestyle stores.
Retail Mapping
Black Panther has a strong presence across India with a network of over 5,000 MBOs. Other than Future Group formats, the brand is present at Shoppers Stop, Hypercity, More, Reliance, Megamart, Spencers, Lulu’s,etc.
The brand has consciously underplayed its presence in EBOs and online sales as it feels that they impact sales and profitability of channel sales and LFS formats.
Since the brand is totally focused on providing high quality and performance-driven athletic clothing, they do not resort to deep discounting to liquidate unsold or slow-moving stocks. The brand has its presence in just eight EBOs and near-negligible online presence.
International Markets
Black Panther has an established brand presence across the Middle-East countries, selling through chain stores and distribution channels.
Brand Promotion
Black Panther is driven by the brand theme of ‘Seriously Sporty’. An active wear line that can be comfortably worn both within the gym and without, to project an active lifestyle. The collection is a fusion of athletic clothing with a high style quotient of sporty street wear. Thus, the tag line, ‘Live the Sport, Sport the Look’.
22 C9
C9 symbolises the multiple facets of a woman’s life – the spaces she navigates everyday and the forms in which she expresses herself. The brand has introduced an innovative look to women’s personal wear. Their range of intimate, active and leisure wear blends seamlessly with a woman’s lifestyle, satisfying her aspirations for quality, range, colour
and style.
C9 is a new venture of Sangam India Ltd., a leading business conglomerate with strong foundations across various industries of textile, steel, real estate, infrastructure and power. The group has an extensive domestic presence and also has been exporting to more than 50 countries.
Key Infographics
> No. of MBOs: 1
> No. of EBOs: 2
> No. of LFS: 3
> Presence: Pan India
Target Consumer
The brand targets women between 18 to 35 years of age.
Product Basket
The leisure wear range includes fashion tops, leggings, capris and t-shirts. In active wear the brand offers, t-shirts, tank tops, capris, leggings and cycling shorts. The intimate wear consists of basic bras, sports bras, tube bras, panties, camisoles and shapewear.
Retail Presence
C9 currently has its presence in 1 MBO, 2 EBOs and 3 LFS. It has its e-commerce site www.c9fashion.com and plans to be available on most of the e-platforms.
Retail Expansion Plans
The brand aims to increase its marketing spread to more than 100 EBOs within next three years and over 3,000 MBOs across all over India. It plans to reach out to most of the large format stores, malls and modern retail stores. It’s EBO in Mumbai will serve its wide clientele and upcoming stores aim at increasing the brand’s retail presence in the country.
Brand Promotion
The brand’s TVC, which has been shot in Bangkok with international models, is reaching out to large audiences, showcasing the true international quality standard that the apparel brings in to the Indian market.
Omnichannel Presence
C9 products reach the end user through four different marketing channels – multi-brand outlets, exclusive brand outlets and large format stores and its products are also available online and through its dedicated website www.c9fashion.com.
33 Fitz
Texperts India Pvt. Ltd., was established in 2002 with the passion for marketing and sourcing textiles for men’s corporate wear and men’s casual/sportswear. This gave birth to the launch of two retail brands- Fitz and Solemio. While Fitz fulfilled the needs of leisure and active wear, Solemio comprises corporate wear for young and dynamic male professionals. The mantra is to create Italian inspired designs in chic and stylish styles for the dynamic youth at most affordable rates.
Key Infographics
> No. of SISs: 60
> Total retail space across SISs: 9,000 sq.ft.
> No. of states present in: 12
> No. of cities present in: 34
Target Consumer
The brand targets young, educated, upwardly mobile youth in the 20-35 years age group who are experimental, attire conscious and fitness oriented. All products are designed based on latest trends, styles, colors, fit and comfort.
Product Basket
‘Fitz – Let’s Stretch’ collection is inspired by athleisure and aims to boost the growing trend of fitness in India. Not only so, Fitz has grown beyond sports and fitness wears with its tagline “Let’s Stretch”, to stretch the will and imagination of every Indian in every walk of their lives. The brand is among the highest selling brands in the category of sports
inspired lifestyle products.
On the other side, ‘Solemio – Come Alive’ range aims to fulfill the aspirations of young and dynamic professionals for all occasions. The collection is inspired by the magnificent beauty of Italy. The brand is crafted from the finest count yarns and is finished using the latest technology. The look and feel of the fabrics used is often defined by patrons as ‘rich
and priceless’ and ‘classic works of art’. The experience is as stylish as the Italian lifestyle with unmatched contemporary designs that carry the legacy of fashion in Italy.
Retail Mapping
The brands have a strong presence in the 34 cities across 12 states and are marketed through some of the major retail chains like Spencer’s, Brand Factory, More Retail Chain, Reliance Market, etc., and e-tailers like Myntra, Jabong, Limeroad, Voonik, Flipkart, Amazon, Snapdeal, Paytm, etc.
Domestic Retail Expansion Plans
The brands plan is to expand via their SISs model in the coming years. Their presence will also be felt via their e- commerce platform www.fitzstudio.co. The company plans to soon venture into institutional sales as well.
Collections
Casual Wear: Silhouettes for tailoring and casual wear alike exhibit a stark, modern austerity with subtle 1980’s undertones. Feature sharp, angular lines, minimalist appearance underpinned by a high-contrast monochrome palette and intense primary brights.
Sports Wear: A perennial story in sport, athletic colour-blocking takes on angular lines and diagonal planes that follow the contours of the body. The blocking has the nostalgia of late 1980’s and early 1990’s sportswear, and is also reminiscent of Soviet Czars and architecture. Colour pairings see athletic bright teamed with casual darks.
Athleisure: The collection is influenced by the functional style and athletic basics worn by male gymnasts in the 1980’s. Silhouettes and styles are paired back and streamlined. Imagery depicting victories and retro numerals adds to the nostalgic feel.
Street Wear: Young street wear looks have a rebellious urban feel, drawing on 1980’s biker references and a midnight club atmosphere to inspire contemporary utility looks augmented by hi-tech materials.
44 F-Street
F-Street is a fashion brand targeted at the young aspirational Indian men. Launched in July 2016, F-Street is primarily a casualwear brand providing a variety of high quality fashion products at the right price. With 7 EBOs already, the brand has overcome two main challenges: First was about how to start a new brand focusing on EBOs without any advantage or experience in selling its products across MBOs or online channels prior to this. The second was of building a new team and learning the ropes of retail as fast as possible.
Key Infographics
> No. of doors present in: 12
> No. of EBOs : 7
> No. of SISs: 6
> No. of states present in: 4
> No. of cities present in: 7
> Total retail space across EBOs & SISs: 5,500 sq.ft.
> Average sales per sq.ft. per month: `750
> Average bill/ticket size: `1,250
Target Consumer
The brand’s core consumers are Indian men in the age group of 20 to 30 years.
Product Basket
The brand’s product range consists t-shirts, casual shirts, formal shirts, blazers, suits, jhawars, jackets, denims, cotton trousers, formal trousers, bermudas, track pants and sweatshirts. The brand’s top selling items so far are t-shirts, casual shirts and sportswear pieces.
Retail Mapping
The brand is currently focusing on tier -II and -III cities as it is a brand for the masses. They feel there is a big opportunity in the mid segment of India. Amongst its 7 stores, the brand’s stores at Raiganj and Siliguri are doing very well. It is also present in MBOs like Z Studio and Favorite Shop. Its presence is currently in W. Bengal, Orissa, Jharkhand and U.P. The brand also has its presence in Allahabad, Jalpaiguri, Jamshedpur and Angul. The brand will soon be available at 3-4 leading online market places including its own website.
Domestic Retail Expansion Plans
The brand has plans to open 20 stores by April 2017 and a total of 50 by the end of 2018. It is also looking at increasing its presence in SISs and the digital platform.
International Markets
The brand shall expand its offerings to the international clientele in the next few years.
Collections
The brand’s latest collection offers casual shirts, t-shirts, knitted blazers, denims and cotton trousers in casual wear and street wear categories. In sportswear, they have introduced bermudas and longers. The athleisure collection consists of body fit t-shirts, bermudas and longers.
55 Greenfibre
Greenfibre is an Ahmedabad based apparel brand launched by Jadeblue Lifestyle India Ltd. With over 34 years of expertise in tailoring, the brand caters to the Indian youth. Constant innovation, tapping international design trends and adding Indian context to their designs, is their forte.
Key Infographics
> No. of EBOs: 27
> No. of factory outlets: 2
> No. of cities present in: 21
Target Consumer
The brand targets young Indians who are fashion inclined. Those who believe in fashion as extension of their personality.
Product Basket
Greenfibre offers products ranging from casual wear, smart formals, formal wear and denims. Great emphasis is laid on choice of fabrics, forecasting fashion trends and refreshing the collection every few months.
Retail Mapping
The brand currently operates through 27 EBOs and 2 factory outlets in 21 cities. A thorough study is conducted before entering any market. A strong brand presence is created by means of advertisements. The brand has also received a good response by retailing through e-commerce website www.jadeblue.com and other online partners like Myntra, Jabong, etc.
Domestic Retail Expansion Plans
The brand is working towards a systematic pan India presence over a few years.
Collections
The recently launched Fall/Winter ’16 collection of casual wear is a blend of botanical prints crafted in twill and poplin shirts. The brand has introduced woven short shirts, solid sand blasted shirts, bleach-washed and indigo-washed check shirts, brushed twill yarn dyed checks, cotton-linen shirts in solid colours, lobby lycra shirts in regular and slim fits.
In polos and tees the brand offers a vast range of printed polos in big botanical prints with snow boarding, delicate branches, flower-power, panel stripes and engineered stripes. Solid polos consist of autumn mélanges, bright basket and Greendale yarn stripers. In tees the brand offers naps, slubs, structured jerseys, etc.
The brand’s bottoms range mprises of structured as well as cloud wash, raw rinse, distress look denims and joggers in slim tapered fits. Cotton trousers feature dobby structures, prints, and twills treated with carbon peach finish.
66 Lotto
Lotto Sport Italia SPA, a global giant in the international sports industry, was established in the year 1973 and today the Italian sports brand is recognized in over 110 countries worldwide. The sportswear brand endorses the best of athletes in the sports arena including major names like Luca Toni, David Ferrer, Agnieszka Radwanska, Carla Suarez Navarro, Kevin Anderson and many more.
Sports Lifestyle Pvt. Ltd. (SLPL), the Indian licensee of Lotto Sport Italia SPA in India, was founded in July 2007 as a spin-out of the SSIPL Group. The organisation has been instrumental in the brilliant re-launch of the brand Lotto Sports in India, making it available across the nation through more than 30 high image stand-alone mono-brand stores and presence in over 2,000 MBO’s and more than 450 shop-in-shops including Sports Station, Reliance Footprints, Pantaloons, and leading e-commerce portals like Flipkart, Amazon, Snapdeal and Jabong.
Key Infographics
> Total sales turnover in FY 15-16: `175 Crores
> No. of doors present in: 2,500+
> No. of EBOs: 35
> No. of SISs: 450+
> No. of MBOs: 2,000+
> Total retail space across EBOs: 28,434 sq.ft.
> Average sales per sq.ft. per month:`30
> Average bill/ticket size: `2,300
> Same store sales growth: 15% (FY15-16)
Target Consumer
The brand caters to the modern day consumers who consider fitness a lifestyle. It also focuses towards catering to the needs of serious sports enthusiasts. Lotto is positioned as a brand, which delivers international standard sports merchandise to Indian sport enthusiasts.
Product Basket
Footwear is not just a utility anymore but a fashion statement. The latest footwear collection from Lotto comes in brighter colours and bold woven patterns. They include comfortable insoles, woven strips bolted onto responsive soles; unfussy slip-ons and many more.
Retail Mapping
Lotto as a sports brand is equally strong in metros and tier-II cities. The brand’s retail network consists of 35 EBOs along with 450 SISs and over 2000 MBOs. Lotto is available across all major e-commerce portals like Flipkart, Amazon, Jabong and Snapdeal.
Domestic Retail Expansion Plans
The brand plans to penetrate into the southern states of the nation, as it has limited but defined presence in those areas right now. It also plans to spread its distribution network to the North- East states as well.
International Markets
Lotto is already an established international brand with presence in more than 60 countries including Italy, Japan, China, Singapore, Switzerland, Canada, UK, France, etc.
Omnichannel Presence
The brand believes to be omni present and is soon planning to enter the Omnichannel retail.
Collections
In casual wear Lotto is running Devin II Sweat FZ FL and French Pant FL PL Cuff for men. In footwear it has introduced Relay and Flex collections. The athleisure collection features Lite knit and tread for men and in footwear: Glam W and Neo Slip for women. In apparel they have Xride Tee LS and Xride Lower PL for men and Moonride II HZ and Moonride II leggings for women.
Their entire FW’16 collection is designed to cater to the rising athleisure trends and active lifestyle.
77 Monte Carlo
Monte Carlo was launched in 1984 as the signature brand of the Oswal Woollen Mills and it completely transformed the scenario of Indian garment sector. Within a short period, the brand witnessed amazing success and since then, Monte Carlo’s name is synonymous with the finest quality and wide variety. The brand’s tagline ‘It’s the way you make me
feel’, is an expression perfectly reflecting the love, warmth and care that Monte Carlo has always delivered ever since its inception. The brand had introduced a bold and energetic ‘Alpha Female’ range in its women’s collection in 2006.
Key Infographics
> No. of EBOs: 235
> No. of MBOs: 1,500
> Presence: Pan India & Abroad
Target Consumer
The brand targets upwardly mobile, upper middle class, young executives and more. It also offers premium styling range for the tweens between 9 to 14 years under the ‘Tweens Monte Carlo’ (TMC) brand.
Product Basket
The brand was launched with an idea of offering international quality products, at affordable prices. Their product line comprises sweaters, sweatshirts, tracksuits, coats, vest coats, shirts, trousers, denim, dresses, shrugs and more.
Retail Mapping
Currently, Monte Carlo is available through more than 225 exclusive brand outlets and over 1,500 multi-brand outlets in India and abroad. The company’s products are also available online and they are retailing through their own website www.montecarlo.in and is also widely available on other leading e-commerce portals such as Jabong, Myntra, Snapdeal, Amazon, etc.
Domestic Retail Expansion Plans
The brand plans to open 20-25 stores every year across the country.
International Markets
Monte Carlo has already marked its presence in Nepal and Bangladesh with its exclusive outlets and intends to expand in more countries as well.
88 Moustache Jeans & M Brands
its umbrella.
Target Consumer
The brand targets people who are young at heart. Be it a 14 years old boy or a 60 years old man. Men are the core buyers of the brand.
Product Basket
Moustache offers denims, trousers, shirts, t-shirts, jackets, socks and everything related to casual wear. M Brand is exclusively designed in New York and caters to women. Initially it was launched as only denim and cotton trousers brand but later they introduced tops as well. The core top selling products of the brand are knitted denims, destroyed denims and jogger pants in skinny fits.
Retail Mapping
Moustache is a dominant brand in the east and is present in almost all big MBOs. The brand is available through more than 350 MBOs, 54 EBOs and 2 LFRs. Currently the brand has its presence in West Bengal, Orissa, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Assam, Sikkim, Tripura, Chhattisgarh, Mehgalaya, Jharkhand, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Kerala. They plan to open 5 more EBOs before the end of the year.
Domestic Retail Expansion Plans
The brand plans to expand its retail presence by opening more franchise stores and LFRs across tier -II and -III cities and into South India. The brand aims to open two stores per month within the next two years.
International Markets
The brand has marked its presence in the USA. Exports account for 35 percent of its `75 crores turnover. They aim to achieve a target of `100 crores by next year.
Omnichannel Presence
Moustache products reach the end user through various channels like online, exclusive brand stores, MBOs, etc.
Collections
The brand’s FW 2016 collection offers a complete fashion wardrobe to the urban youth, designed exclusively on an ‘Indigo Urban’ theme. The range features classic premium denims, raw wash blue bottoms, sweat indigo shirts and denim jackets.
99 Numero Uno
Numero Uno jeans wear was launched in the 1980s when denim started making its presence felt in the country and many fashion-savvy Indian youth aspired for a pair of denim. Meanwhile, not many national brands offered the same and international brands were out of reach of masses. Sourcing fabric from the Indian mills, the brand introduced a vast range of world-class jeanswear to meet the preferences of the Indian masses. This marked the entry of Numero Uno jeans wear in India and today Numero Uno is one of the most admired brands in jeans wear in the country. It is one of those very few names in India, which can design, manufacture and market their own denims. Numero Uno also offers a wide range of casuals.
Key Infographics
> No. of EBOs: 200+
> No. of SIS: 26
> No. of MBOs: 600+
> No. of company outlets: 40+
> Average bill/ticket size: `2,000
Target Consumer
Numero Uno is constantly defining new fashion trends catering to consumer preferences and providing them with complete wardrobe solutions at unbeatable prices. It’s target customers are mainly the youth, college students, basically in the age group of 15-30 years.
Product Basket
Currently the brand offers denims, shirts, knits, winter wear, footwear and accessories. Denims are its top selling products.
Retail Mapping
At Numero Uno, the business ratio between men’s and women’s is 80:20. Numero Uno’s exponentially growing market dominance is backed by its 2 state-of-the-art manufacturing units – in Gurgaon and Dehradun. Serving the mid premium to premium segment, the brand is now present at over 200 exclusive brand stores, more than 600 multi-brand outlets and many large format stores across the country. The brand has a strong presence in online market with major e-commerce players like Myntra, Jabong, Flipkart and Snapdeal.
Domestic Retail Expansion Plans
The brand plans to increase its geographical reach in key cities of South and East India.
International Markets
The brand supplies its garments to Nepal as well.
Omnichannel Presence
Presence in online market, large format stores, MBO’s and company owned outlets makes its presence truely omnichannel.
Collections
Numero Uno’s ‘Artisan collection’ revolves around the lifestyles of artists, writers, musicians, actors and journalists. It features unique styles, embroidered surfaces, washes and treatments to give the garments vintage, distressed, worn out and rugged feel. The collection is inspired from across the globe bringing together a mix of cultural influences.
The ‘Offbeat collection’ has been designed for everyday and fitness. The collection merges technology and aesthetics, fashion and performance, style and comfort and wraps itself around street styling, hip hop and leisure styles.
1010 Parx
Parx is a men’s casualwear brand launched in the year 1999 by the house of Raymond (largest textile conglomerate). A mid-premium casual menswear apparel and lifestyle brand, Parx is continuously evolving with changing times to meet the attitude quotient of its target audience.
Key Infographics
> No. of EBOs: 12
> No. of SISs: 88
> No. of MBOs: 612
> Presence in: Pan India
> Total retail space across EBOs & SISs: 36,520 sq.ft.
> Average sales per sq.ft. per month:`6,079
> Same store sales growth: 7%
Product Basket
The brand offers affordable and fast fashion to the consumers. The apparel collection offers a wide array of shirts, trousers, polos, jeans, jackets, suits and sweaters. The accessories range features belts, bags, wallets, socks and mufflers. Shirts, t-shirts and trousers contribute close to 80 percent of the total revenue. The denim range is their
upcoming range.
Target Consumer
The brand targets young adults in the age group of 22-30 years. They are young, high-spirited individuals who take initiative, want something better and are ready to face the future with plans.
Retail Mapping
The brand has exclusive presence in 12 EBO’s and via 88 SISs. It is also widely available at over 612 MBOs pan India. It is available on key online platforms and on www.raymondnext.com.
Domestic Retail Expansion Plans
In times to come, the brand plans to expand its presence across tier -II and -III cities, with extensive presence in North India.
Collections
This season Parx is going back to its roots and turn to most inspiring nature with influence of urban lifestyle giving a modern definition to the collection. The brand’s latest casual wear collection, ‘Naturescape’ is inspired by the urban lifestyle and country look and gives it a modern definition. The collection combines modern performance items with refined heritage looks to create a global appeal. Textures and patterns are nature-inspired in outdoor green, brown and grey colour tones. Focus is on natural fibres , earthy tones and clean cuts. Combining tradition and technology to create more contemporary materials. Outdoor influenced styling remains as key casualwear trend for the season. Autumn deliveries are led with layering with key pieces from pre winter range. They include shackets, sweatshirts and puffer jackets.
1111 Pepe Jeans
Founded in 1973, Pepe Jeans is a brainchild of Shah brothers from Kenya; Nitin, Arun and Milan Shah who revolutionised London’s fashion scenario by creating stylish and trendy jeans unlike the customary ordinary looking denim available in those days. In 1989, Pepe Jeans entered India and captured the imagination of fashion starved consumers across the country.
Key Infographics
> No. of EBOs: 219
> No. of SISs: 229
> No. of LFSs: 332
> No. of MBOs: 1,012
Target Consumer
The brand caters to the fashion forward youth who go for stylish and trendy denims that fit well and are affordable.
Product Basket
Pepe Jeans India manufactures a vast array of chic casual wear for men, women and kids. Their core product is jeans, which is very popular and sells extremely well. Jeans are manufactured in a variety of fabrics, washes, fits and colours. The brand’s product portfolio also includes t-shirts, flat knits, sweaters, sweat shirts, jackets as well as woven
merchandise. The accessories range consists of bags, wallets, caps, socks and footwear.
Retail Mapping
In India, Pepe Jeans retails through 219 EBOs; 332 LFSs and 1,012 MBOs across the country. Besides tier -I and -II cities, Pepe Jeans even has an extensive presence across small towns in tier-III cities. The brand is also available on leading e-commerce platforms such as Myntra, Flipkart, Jabong, Koovs, Abof, Ajio and Amazon.
Domestic Retail Expansion Plans
Pepe Jeans plan to increase their store count from 219 to nearly 450 to 500 in both metros and key tier -II and -III cities, with an increased focus on brand outlets.
Omnichannel Presence
Pepe Jeans endeavors to understand its customers and leverages technology to evolve the customer experience. The brand aims to have an Omnichannel presence to ensure that the consumers have a ‘wow’ experience every time they shop from Pepe Jeans – be it through the stores or via e-tail.
Collections
The latest Autumn-Winter collection is influenced by the rock ‘n’ roll spirit of the 70’s and old-school West London. It’s all about being authentic and having an edge – with artisan details, art accents and heritage twists. The collection consists of fine fabrics from ginghams to light weight oxfords, twills, dobbies, pure linens and chambrays.
For men, the look is very university inspired, with bright colours, embroideries, appliqués, and union jack inspired graphics. Polo styles and varsity jacket graphics are integral to this collegiate and sporty look. The collection offers play of colours in a mix of bright and classic tones, rugby greens, burgundies and rich classic navy with gold highlights.
For women, the collection offers wearable shapes in a variety of materials: chambrays and oxfords to crinkled viscose and rayon dobbies. New outerwear styles include bomber jackets as well as printed nylon jackets. Classic indigo, softer shades of washed blues, burgundy, storm blue, grey and ivory dominate the colour palette.
1212 Spykar
Established in 1992, Spykar has evolved from a leading fashion jeans wear brand into a lifestyle brand. Keeping pace with fashion dynamism, the brand at every point epitomizes global fashion and is a beacon of effortless style. With an elaborate experience of over two decades and extensive insights into global fashion trends across markets, coupled with sharp business acumen, Spykar has been synonymous with aspirational fashion and has emerged to be the most peferred choice due to its quality and new age product lines.
Key Infographics
> No. of EBOs: 200
> No. of SISs: 250
> No. of MBOs: 900+
> No. of cities present in: 330
Target Consumer
The brand targets the urban youth in the age group of 18 to 30. Its patrons appreciate fashion and have high aspirations. They like a contemporary style of fashion and seek freedom of expression.
Product Basket
Spykar is an iconic Indian brand, which houses jeans wear and has strong hold over denim. The product range comprises denims, shirts, t-shirts, non-denim bottoms and tops. It also offers accessories like belts, socks, perfumes, deodorants and bags.
Retail Mapping
The brand retails from over 200 standalone stores, more than 1,200 retailers across 330 cities in India. As an extension to physical outlets, Spykar clothing and accessories are now available online at www.spykar.com.
Collections
Casual wear: Spykar has introduced some strong recurring looks for this winter. In casualwear off shoulder is a key silhouette detail for this winter, showcasing dramatic blouses and luxe-looking dresses. Boxy, flared and bell-shaped sleeves to add a flirty edge to the women’s casual wear; ruffles worn with trucker jackets, sporty layers, raw denims or boot-cut denims. Fitted polo necks with full or half sleeves, layered or worn with jeans or pleated skirts; plaids and shadow checks in oversized shirts; long denim shirts with a belted waist. Volume jackets, trucker denim jackets, hoodies and jumpers, sweatshirts, skirts, billowy blouses and sweeping dresses in winter floral prints. Inspired by the nostalgic revival of the 70’s bohemia, the brand has also introduced a gypsy look featuring layered tunics with anti-fit pants, oriental-inspired accessories and bold floral patterns.
Party wear: In its party wear collection Spykar has introduced bold faux fur pieces in unusual prints and colors for a statement layered look; velvet luxe fabrics; Indo-western and traditional evening wear dresses with delicate gold embroideries or metallic shine; slim, stylish, colourful pant suits; modern sarees to be draped like a gown and worn with a blazer, a crop top or a tube top instead of blouse; modern Indo-western collection featuring silk shirts, classic polo necks, crop tops to be worn with traditional lehengas; and chokers to cover the neck and elevate the evening look.
1313 Success
Launched by Agwani Fashions Pvt. Ltd., Success is a menswear brand with its headquarters in Kolkata. Having started in 1996 as a trouser manufacturing company, Success has come of age assembling a man’s complete wardrobe, consisting primarily of suits, blazers, jackets, waist coats, shirts, trousers, denims and accessories broadly classified into formal, casual and party-wear segments. The brand excels in promptly adapting to the changing trends in men’s fashion, which keeps it at par with the global trends.
Key Infographics
> No. of EBOs : 25+
> No. of LFSs: 43
> No. of MBOs: 375+
> No. of states present in: 20+
> No. of cities present in: 40+
Target Consumer
The brand offers trendy garments for men of 20 years and more.
Product Basket
The brand is more into menswear lifestyle rather than just selling men’s apparel. One can choose from vast choices for a complete wardrobe, by just walking into any of its stores. The core items include suits, blazers, waistcoats, and trousers. Casual jackets, waistcoats, denim, shirts, t-shirts and accessories are also in great demand.
Domestic Retail Expansion Plans
After unveiling two more stores in Dhanbad and a premium outlet in Aerocity Central Mall in Delhi this year, the brand plans to increase its domestic presence by opening 7-8 new stores in the coming year. The brand aims to expand its visibility in tier -I and -II cities on a pan India basis.
Collections
Currently, the brand is offering a limited edition collection inspired by equestrian fashion. The collection consists of stretchable unlined jackets and embossed suede lightweight blazers of earthy tones. Its European menswear collection is fused with details of Indian sensibilities. The new collection has been already launched at its exclusive stores and is distributed on an ‘exclusive collection’ basis. The brand feels that the customers today are looking for an ‘easy-dapper’ look and they want smart, comfortable clothes with a casual feel. Their blazers of knitted fabric lend that ease of comfort and fit and are in great demand by all age groups. In sportswear, the brand is coming up with blazers and waistcoats which are unlined, are lightweight and affordable. The fit, colour, detailing and finishes have been kept subtle offering easy choices for casual outings. They have also introduced polo-shirts with equestrian fashion feel.
Brand Engagements
The brand had launched ‘I Am Success’ campaign, which was well appreciated. The campaign targeted the ‘man’ who
was perfect in whatever he did, but his approach towards business or leisure was balanced. A well-travelled, successful
man who kept his calm and did things in style, to attain perfection.
1414 William Hazlitt
Launched in 1998, William Hazlitt is men’s premium formal and casual lifestyle brand of Ahmedabad based Hindustan Garments. Offering formals, casuals and party wear collections, the brand caters to the needs of consumers who are looking for dressing up for best value in clothing. William Hazlitt reflects the persona of young and old, energetic, aggressive, outgoing and dynamic men who live their life to the fullest. The brand reflects the pulse of the new generation, which looks at clothing as a reflection of their attitude and vibrancy.
The brand has a centralised design and development team and technologically advanced in-house manufacturing facilities. The design team at Hindustan Garments works in close coordination with the research team to create new fits, cuts, washes and styles in a variety of new fabrics, by using the latest technology and processes. Each clothing is a result of flawless construction, superb fashion engineering and use of finest natural and man-made fabrics and blends. The centralised warehouse ensures timely deliveries to its customers in India and abroad. An advanced ERP package enables them to keep total control over the entire chain, right from design to the storefront.
Key Infographics
> Total sales turnover as in FY15-16:`12.3 crores
> No. of EBOs: 14
> No. of MBOs: 800+
> No. of states present in: 13
> No. of cities present in: 40+
> Annual sales growth: 15-20%
Target Consumer
The core customers of William Hazlitt are 30-plus years old males in Sec A and B categories in metros and tier -I and -II cities.
Product Basket
The brand offers cotton structured trousers, silky denim jeans, formal pants and designer party wear pants.
Retail Mapping
The brand is present in 13 states and more than 40 cities through 14 exclusive stores and over 800 multi-brand outlets.
Domestic Retail Expansion Plans
The brand had undertaken strong territory expansion until 2011 and it’s future endeavour is to strengthen its position in those areas.
International Markets
William Hazlitt products are being exported to European markets.
Omnichannel Presence
William Hazlitt has strong presence in online market with major e-commerce players like Amazon, Snapdeal, Paytm, etc.
Collections
The brand’s latest casual wear collection includes t-shirts, low-rise and semi-arrow denims. The focus is more on high-density and light-weight fabrics for maximum comfort during winters.