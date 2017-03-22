The Flipkart Electronics Sale Begins on March 22, 2017

Flipkart has announced the Flipkart Electronic Sale (FES), an exclusive 3-day event starting from March 22 to March 24, 2017. The event features exciting offers and steep discounts on mobiles, televisions, laptops, air conditioners, electronic devices, electronic accessories and smart gadgets, with all categories opening together on the first day itself.

The FES is one of Flipkart’s biggest electronics sales in the year, and brings some great exchange deals aided by no-cost EMI options to give consumers a great opportunity to upgrade to the latest in technology at great prices.

Flipkart is also running a special construct of its ‘Crazy Deals’, which offers some very steep discounts on all the categories. The product categories that are covered under the sale include mobiles, electronic devices (laptops, cameras, audio, tablets, etc.), TVs and appliances (ACs, refrigerators, washing machines, kitchen and home appliances), and electronic accessories (power banks, hard-disks, smart gadgets (IOT)).

Flipkart is bringing customers some of the hottest offers this season on the most sought after Lenovo range of smartphones, with a flat Rs 1,000 off on the Lenovo K6 Power and the Lenovo K5 Note (in 4GB/64GB, 4GB/32GB and 3GB/32GB variants), making the K5 Note the most affordable 4GB/64GB phone in the market today. Customers can also upgrade to an iPhone at unbelievable prices, with a flat 20 per cent off on iPhone 7 and 7 Plus, making the Apple iPhone 7 the most affordable only on Flipkart during the Flipkart Electronic Sale.

Customers can also purchase the best of Motorola phones at amazing discounts. Over the FES, customers can avail a flat Rs 500 off on Moto E3, at Rs 7,499, a flat 1,000 off on Moto M. The Moto G5 Plus is available at Rs16,999, with BuyBack Guarantee of Rs 6,000.

Among other electronics, 1.5 ton split ACs are available from Rs 21,990, while Intel Core i3 laptops are available from Rs 22,990. There are some cracker offers on LED TVs, with the BPL Vivid 80cm (32) HD Ready LED TV for as low as Rs 13,999, with up to Rs 8,000 off on exchange, and covering brand warranty and free installation.

Flipkart is also offering a flat 20 per cent off on GoPro Hero 5 Sports & Action Camera (Black), while the Apple Series 1 smartwatches are available at process starting at Rs 19,900. In electronics accessories, high capacity power banks are available under Rs 999, and routers are available under Rs 999.