LVMH acquires Maison Francis Kurkdjian fragrance brand

French luxury group LVMH said on Monday that it has purchased a majority share in the house created in 2009 by perfumer Francis Kurkdjian and Marc Chaya.

However, the financial terms of the deal have not yet been disclosed.

The company has a presence in over 500 ultra select retail locations in more than 40 countries, LVMH said in a statement announcing the purchase.

According to the statement, the acquisition by LVMH of a majority interest in Maison Francis Kurkdjian will allow the fragrance house to pursue its growth, in particular in international markets.

Maison Francis Kurkdjian was launched with a line of 25 products and a boutique in Paris. The wide-ranging brand takes a holistic approach to beauty, with a “fragrance wardrobe” — involving everything from eaux de toilette to scented bubbles and textile cleaning products — meant for perfuming a person’s life 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Today, Maison Francis Kurkdjian has two stores in Paris, three in Taiwan, one in Malaysia and another in Dubai. Worldwide, it is in more than 40 countries, with more than 30 counters and a presence in almost 500 retailers, including Bergdorf Goodman, Aedes Perfumery, C.O. Bigelow Apothecary and Neiman Marcus in New York.

Chaya and Kurkdjian will continue in their existing roles and will remain shareholders in the company.