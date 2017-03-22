John Jacobs opens its largest experience store in Bengaluru

John Jacobs eyewear has announced the launch of its trendiest brand store in Koramangala, Bengaluru. The launch is a part of John Jacobs’s bullish expansion plans for South India with Karnataka being a key focus region. The company has launched two stores in Bengaluru so far.

With its unique retail proposition, John Jacobs is ushering in a new way where consumers can experience an entire range of trendy sunglasses and eyeglasses at an approachable Rs 4,000 price. The 1,100 sq.ft. store located in the heart of Koramangla, Bengaluru introduces several firsts including a mini café serving the freshest coffee, chocolates, travel books, meeting areas and interactive board games for an immersive experience for the consumers.

Speaking on the occasion of the launch, Co-Founder & Business Head of John Jacobs, Sambuddha Bhattacharya said, “John Jacobs’s stores provide a unique and differentiated retail experience to its consumers. The new Kormanagala store is a testament to this as it not only displays our products but also sets a new benchmark in terms of how consumers experience and buy eyewear. South India has always been a critical market for us and the second store opening in Bengaluru is a significant achievement for us that underlines the relationship of our brand with this city.”

“The eyewear retail industry in India is witnessing a swift growth owing to factors like rising income levels and penetration of retail distribution network. The Indian market is observing a paradigm shift in consumer purchases from form and function to form and fashion. The young urban consumer base now has greater access to the latest global trends. At John Jacobs, we strive each day to bring these trends to the Indian masses, in the form of fashionable products at sensible price points.” added Bhattacharya.

John Jacobs now retails at four exclusive outlets – Khan Market (New Delhi), Galleria (Gurgaon) and two newly opened stores in the most prime locations of Bangalore -Indiranagar and Koramangala.

By 2017, the company plans to expand to 10 experience stores in India. The Koramangala store will follow the footsteps of John Jacobs store in Khan Market, Delhi which is renowned for hosting interesting in-store consumer engagement events such as a Polaroid picture campaign, inviting caricature artists, etc.

The premium quality and international style of eyewear with disruptive pricing has paved way for John Jacobs to enter global markets like Australia and Philippines. As a part its aggressive international expansion, John Jacobs Eyewear is now targeting US and Canada as next retail destinations.